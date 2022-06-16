Vietnam Telecom Markets Report 2022-2027 - Growing Demand for High-Speed Connectivity and Increasing Spending on the Deployment of 5G Infrastructure

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Telecom Market, By Type, By Service Type, By Equipment, By Deployment, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnam Telecom market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the rising penetration of smartphones and increasing demand for fixed broadband subscribers.

Growing demand for high-speed connectivity by the customers and increasing spending on the deployment of 5G infrastructure are anticipated to positively influence the growth of the Vietnam Telecom market.

A shift in consumers' preferences for the adoption of next-generation technologies and the growing need for real-time data from customers are supporting the growth of the Vietnam Telecom market in the forecast period.

The rising adoption of smartphone devices and rising demand for high-speed data connectivity are some of the factors driving the growth of the Vietnam Telecom market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization practices and better living standards are creating a greater need for faster internet connectivity, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the Vietnam Telecom market.

An increasing number of mobile subscribers and expanding demand for value-added managed services are other factors fueling the growth of the Vietnam Telecom market. Continued technological advancements leading to better broadband connectivity and a growing number of OTT solution providers that offer video, audio, and other content over the internet are driving the growth of the Vietnam Telecom market.

Furthermore, increased use of IP networks, sophisticated business intelligence technologies, and the emergence of key players in the telecom market is also propelling the growth of the Vietnam Telecom market.



Vietnam Telecom market is segmented into type, service type, equipment, deployment, application, regional distribution, and company. Based on deployment, the market is divided into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The rapid transition of organizations to work from remote locations and the growing need for digital transformation are aiding the dominance of the cloud segment.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Vietnam Telecom market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Vietnam Telecom market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast Vietnam Telecom market based on type, service type, equipment, deployment, application, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Vietnam Telecom market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Vietnam Telecom market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Vietnam Telecom market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Vietnam Telecom market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Vietnam Telecom market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam Telecom market.

AT&T

EVNTelecom

Viettel Group

Vietnam Mobile Telecom Services

Vinaphone

Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group

GTel Mobile JSC

FPT Corporation

NamVietNet Telecommunication Service Joint Stock Company

Saigon Post and Telecommunications Services Corporation

SaoBacDau Technologies

NetNam

VMG Media JSC

VTC Telecommunications JSC

METUB Network

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam Telecom Market



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Commonly used Telecom service providers

5.2. Factors while choosing Telecom Services

5.3. Customer Satisfaction Level

5.4. Challenges faced while opting Telecom services



6. Vietnam Telecom Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Wireless Telecommunication Carriers, Wired Telecommunication Carriers, Communication Hardware, Satellite and Telecommunication Resellers)

6.2.2. By Service Type (Managed Data Center, Managed Network Services, Managed Data & Information Services, Managed Mobility Services, Managed Communications Services and Managed Security Services)

6.2.3. By Equipment (Networking Equipment, Transmitting Device, End Point Device)

6.2.4. By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud)

6.2.5. By Application (Household, Commercial)

6.2.6. By Region (North Vietnam, Central Vietnam, South Vietnam)

6.2.7. By top 10 Provinces

6.2.8. By Company (2021)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. North Vietnam Telecom Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Service Type

7.2.3. By Equipment

7.2.4. By Deployment

7.2.5. By Application



8. Central Vietnam Telecom Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Service Type

8.2.3. By Equipment

8.2.4. By Deployment

8.2.5. By Application



9. South Vietnam Telecom Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Service Type

9.2.3. By Equipment

9.2.4. By Deployment

9.2.5. By Application



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles



14. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9nss9y