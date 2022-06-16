New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sunglasses Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286060/?utm_source=GNW

The global sunglasses market is expected to grow from $14.66 billion in 2021 to $15.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.11%. The sunglasses market is expected to reach $18.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.18%.



The sunglasses market consists of sales of the sunglasses by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a protective eyewear with dark lenses, designed to protect eyes from bright sun light and harmful UV rays.It helps to eliminate harmful effects on the eyelid, cornea, lens, and retina.



Additionally, patients are advised to use sunglasses after some surgical procedures.



The main types of sunglasses include non-polarized and polarized.The non-polarized sunglasses refers to sunglasses that are coated with anti-reflecting lenses which allow a person to see into the sky and underwater better than polarized sunglasses.



It treats day and night the same and it is used for driving, hiking, golfing, fishing, and any other outdoor activity where glare is a major concern.Non-polarized sunglasses do not block all light the way that polarized sunglasses do.



The different designs in sunglasses include aviator/pilot, rectangle, round, square, oval, cat eye, and others. The different types of frames in sunglasses include injected, metal, acetate, and others, and they are distributed through specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, online, and others.



North America was the largest region in the sunglasses market in 2021 and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sunglasses market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing popularity of sunglasses as a fashion product is expected to propel the growth of the sunglasses market.The rise of consumer preference for well-designed and quality products to elevate their outfit and style has boosted the demand for sunglasses.



Sunglasses bring instant symmetry to customers’ faces which increases the perception of their natural beauty.For instance, according to the report published by a nonprofit trade association for manufacturers and suppliers of the optical industry in the USA, The Vision Council in 2021, a whopping 85% of the world’s adult population reports wearing sunglasses and they mostly use them for sun protection and some use it as prescription sunglasses with corrective lenses.



Therefore, the growing popularity of sunglasses as a fashion product is driving the growth of the sunglasses market.



Polarized sunglass-cum-face shield is a key trend gaining popularity in the sunglasses market.A polarized sunglasses-cum-face shield is a type of sunglass with a full-face shield including a polarized lens.



A polarized lens is a type of lens that filters out light.The polarized protective face shield is equipped with UV protection that covers the entire face from eyes to chin providing complete protection.



This development attempts to set a new fashion trend after the COVID-19 pandemic.For instance, in October 2021, ZGHYBD, a Japanese company launched polarized sunglasses-cum-face shields made with polycarbonate (PC) and is equipped with UV protection.



It covers the entire face from eyes to chin and comes with anti-fog, windproof, and dustproof properties.



In July 2021, Kering Eyewear, an Italy-based manufactures of luxury eyewear acquired Lindberg for an undisclosed amount.As part of the acquisition, Lindberg will become part of Kering Eyewear and works under Kering Group.



This acquisition enables the expansion of Kering Eyewear and perfectly fits with its development strategy with the addition of Lindberg’s portfolio and brand. Lindberg is a Danish-based family-owned eyewear brand that specializes in handmade titanium glasses.



The countries covered in the sunglasses market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





