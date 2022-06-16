Global Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2022-2032: Introduction of Novel Products / Increasing Awareness About the Disease / Rising Research and Development Investments

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Axial Spondyloarthritis Market - A Global and Country Analysis: Focus on Commercialized Therapies, Potential Pipeline Products, Indication, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global axial spondyloarthritis market was estimated to be at $1,873.8 million in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.44% and reach $7,937.8 million by 2032.

The growth in the global axial spondyloarthritis market is expected to be driven by the introduction of novel products, the increasing awareness about the disease, and the rising research and development investments, among others.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global axial spondyloarthritis market is well established. Biopharmaceutical companies are trying to match themselves with new technologies in the market to improve the overall system from drug discovery to drug commercialization. The companies operating in the global axial spondyloarthritis market are now focusing more on biologics and personalized therapy to enhance therapeutics and improve patient outcomes.

Also, major players such as AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis International AG, and Pfizer Inc. are investing heavily in clinical trials for their respective therapeutic candidates to treat axial spondyloarthritis. Increasing investments in the research and development of drug manufacturing is one of the major opportunities in the global axial spondyloarthritis market.

Impact

With an increased worldwide focus on treating axial spondyloarthritis, the major market players are developing novel therapeutics, such as anti-janus kinase therapy, anti-interleukin therapy, and anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy, which is significantly impacting the growth of axial spondyloarthritis market.

Due to the introduction of tumor necrosis factor inhibitors and interleukin 17 inhibitors, a new era of drug therapy was initiated for previously largely incurable diseases. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved three novel products, i.e., Xeljanz, Taltz, and Cosentyx, in 2020 and 2021 to treat patients with axial spondyloarthritis.

Drug development is more prominent in countries such as the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. Moreover, the presence of major market players such as UCB S.A., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Novartis International AG in seven major countries, including the U.S., EU4 (Germany, France, Spain, Italy) and U.K., and Japan have a positive impact on the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Commercialized Therapies (Anti-Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Therapy, Anti-Interleukin (IL) Therapy, Anti-Janus Kinase (JAK) Therapy)

In 2021, the global axial spondyloarthritis market in the commercialized therapies segment was dominated by the anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy segment. Years of successive and significant innovations in anti-tumor necrosis factor therapies have demonstrated tremendous potential in treating distinct indications of axial spondyloarthritis.

Potential Pipeline Products (Anti-Janus Kinase (JAK) Therapy, Anti-Interleukin (IL)-17 Therapy, Other Therapy)

In 2032, the global axial spondyloarthritis market is estimated to be dominated by the anti-interleukin 17 therapy and is expected to hold a 39.49% share of total potential pipeline products. Other therapy includes anti-Granulocyte/macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) therapy and anti-phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) therapy.

Indication (Ankylosing Spondylitis, Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis)

The ankylosing spondyloarthritis segment dominated the global axial spondyloarthritis market in 2021 due to a greater number of product approvals in seven major countries compared to non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Country (U.S., Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan)

The U.S. axial spondyloarthritis market was valued at $1,231.2 million in 2021 and is the leading market contributor. The growth can be attributed to the increased research and development activities in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

1.1 Product Definition

1.1.1 Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

1.1.2 Non-radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA)

1.1.3 Inclusion and Exclusion

1.2 Market Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Market Overview

1.4.1 Introduction

1.4.2 Current Market Size and Growth Potential, $Million, 2021-2032

1.4.3 Disease Background

1.4.4 Treatment Plan

1.4.4.1 Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Inhibitors

1.4.4.2 Interleukin (IL)-17 Inhibitors

1.4.4.3 Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors

1.4.5 Treatment Guidelines for Axial Spondyloarthritis

1.4.5.1 American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Recommendations

1.4.5.2 Assessment of SpondyloArthritis international Society (ASAS) and European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) Recommendations

1.4.6 Epidemiology of Axial Spondyloarthritis

1.4.6.1 U.S. Epidemiology of Axial Spondyloarthritis

1.4.6.2 Epidemiology of Axial Spondyloarthritis (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain (EU4) + U.K.)

1.4.6.3 Japan Epidemiology of Axial Spondyloarthritis

1.4.7 Pipeline Analysis

1.4.7.1 By Clinical Phase

1.4.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Axial Spondyloarthritis Market

1.4.8.1 Interruption in Research and Clinical Development and Commercial Operation

1.4.8.1.1 Research and Clinical Development

1.4.8.1.2 Commercial Operation and Access

1.4.8.2 Navigating Crisis Recovery and Looking to the Future

2 Industry Analysis

2.1 Overview

2.2 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in the U.S.

2.2.1 Clinical Trial Authorization

2.2.2 Marketing Authorization

2.2.3 U.S. Food and Drug Administration Guidelines for Biologics License Application (BLA)

2.2.4 Post-Authorization Regulations

2.3 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Europe

2.4 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Japan

2.5 Reimbursement and Cost Analysis

2.5.1 U.S.

2.5.2 Europe

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Impact Analysis

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 The Introduction of Novel Products

3.3.2 Increasing Awareness About the Disease

3.3.3 Rising Research and Development Investments

3.4 Market Restraints

3.4.1 High Treatment Cost Impacting the Adoption Rate

3.4.2 Increased Delay in Diagnosis

3.5 Market Opportunities

3.5.1 Massive Scope in Emerging Markets

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Developments and Strategies

4.3 Market Share Analysis, by Company (2021)

4.4 Growth Share Analysis

5 Global Axial Spondyloarthritis Market (by Commercialized Therapies), $Million, 2021-2032

5.1 Overview

5.2 Anti-Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Therapy

5.2.1 Cimzia (CertolizumabPegol)

5.2.1.1 Cimzia for Indication 1 (Ankylosing Spondylitis)

5.2.1.2 Cimzia for Indication 2 (Non-radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis)

5.2.2 Simponi (Golimumab)

5.2.2.1 Simponi for Indication 1 (Ankylosing Spondylitis)

5.2.2.1.1 Simponi as Subcutaneous Formulation

5.2.2.1.2 Simponi AREA as an Intravenous Formulation

5.2.2.2 Simponi for Indication 2 (Non-radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis)

5.3 Anti-Interleukin (IL) Therapy

5.3.1 Cosentyx (Secukinumab)

5.3.1.1 Cosentyx for Indication 1 (Ankylosing Spondylitis)

5.3.1.2 Cosentyx for Indication 2 (Non-radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis)

5.3.2 Taltz (Ixekizumab)

5.3.2.1 Taltz for Indication 1 (Ankylosing Spondylitis)

5.3.2.2 Taltz for Indication 2 (Non-radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis)

5.3.3 Lumicef (Brodalumab/KHK4827)

5.3.3.1 Lumicef for Indication 1 (Ankylosing Spondylitis)

5.3.3.2 Lumicef for Indication 2 (Non-radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis)

5.4 Anti-Janus Kinase (JAK) Therapy

5.4.1 Xeljanz/Xeljanz XR (Tofacitinib)

6 Global Axial Spondyloarthritis Market (by Potential Pipeline Products), $Million, 2021-2032

6.1 Overview

6.2 Anti-Janus Kinase (JAK) Therapy

6.2.1 Rinvoq (Upadacitinib)

6.2.2 SHR0302

6.3 Anti-Interleukin (IL)-17 Therapy

6.3.1 Bimzelx (Bimekizumab)

6.3.1.1 Bimzelx for Indication 1 (Ankylosing Spondylitis)

6.3.1.2 Bimzelx for Indication 2 (Non-radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis)

6.4 Other Therapy

6.4.1 IZN-101 (Namilumab)

6.4.2 Otezla (Apremilast)

7 Global Axial Spondyloarthritis Market (by Indication), $Million, 2021-2032

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Ankylosing Spondylitis

7.1.2 Non-radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

8 Global Axial Spondyloarthritis Market (by Country), $Million, 2021-2032

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Commercialized Products in the U.S.

8.1.2 Commercialized Products in EU4 + U.K.

8.1.3 Commercialized Products in Japan

8.2 U.S.

8.3 Germany

8.4 France

8.5 U.K.

8.6 Italy

8.7 Spain

8.8 Japan

9 Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

FunPep Co., Ltd.,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

UCB S.A.

