Growth Opportunities for Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center Solutions in the Retail Industry

Currently, among the primary focal areas for retailers is to build e-commerce capabilities and support the diverse workforce with unified communications and collaboration (UCC) and contact center technologies.This study leverages the input of IT decision makers from a global survey conducted by Frost and Sullivan in November through December 2021, which was analyzed in 2022.



IT decision maker participants spanned across global regions, and business sizes. The survey focused on the current state of adoption among various unified communications, collaboration and contact center tools, key investment drivers and future investment plans, perceived benefits of those tools, top challenges that retail organizations face, the current and future state of hybrid work, as well as future office and real estate plans. The retail sector encompasses a rage of business types, from automotive retail; consumer and professional electronics retail; fashion, fitness and personal care; convenience, hyper markets, grocery stores and more. As such, the industry is comprised of a diverse mix of worker roles across back office and frontline staff, including industry-specific and general business roles.

Author: Vaishno Devi Srinivasan

