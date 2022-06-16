World Swarm Technology Markets and Technology Report 2022-2030 with Focus on United States, Europe, and Asia

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Swarm Technology - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report "Swarm Technology - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" examines, analyses, and predicts the evolution of swarm technologies, markets, and outlay (expenditures) over the next 8 years - 2022-2030 across various industry verticals.
It also examines swarm technology markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
Swarm technology is centred on the shared behaviour of elements in dispersed and dynamic self-organized systems. Swarm technology is one of the computational intelligence methods which are used to solve difficult problem and includes collective analysis of the individual conduct of population interact with one another locally.
Nature often acts as an inspiration, especially for biological systems. Straightforward rules are pursued by agents and no central control structure exists in order to predict the behaviour of different agents. These characteristics result in advantages like adaptability, robustness, and scalability.
Throughout the report we show how swarm technology is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", emergence of new swarm technologies.
Highlights
- The swarm technology market is projected to register a CAGR of 30.18% over 2022-2030
- In terms of technologies Particle swarm optimization and Ant System is anticipated to account for one of the largest shares of expenditure globally
- The Asian and Middle East market is growing rapidly, and European vendors can make rapid inroads into this market
- The United States is the largest market for swarm technology and will continue to remain so throughout this forecast period as the U.S government continue to invest billions in swarm technologies that directly benefit the robotics and defence industry.
Leading Companies in the Swarm Technology Market
- Airbus Defence & Space
- BAE Systems
- Boeing Co.
- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Raytheon
- Safran
- THALES
Other Companies of Interest
- Apium Swarm Robotics
- Axon AI
- Bosch Group
- Brainalyzed
- Continental AG
- DoBots
- Hydromea S A
- Lexalytics
- Nvidia
- Resson
- Sentien Robotics
- SpaceX
Current Technologies
- Particle Swarm Optimization
- Ant System
- Bees Algorithm
- Fireworks Algorithm
- River Formation Dynamics Algorithm
- Intelligent Waterdrops Algorithm
- Gravitational Search Algorithm
- Shuffled Frog Leaping Algorithm
- Cuckoo Search Algorithm
Segmentation
Region
- Americas
- Europe
- Asia
- Middle East
- Africa
Technology
- Particle Swarm Optimization (PSO)
- Ant System
- Bees Algorithm
- Fireworks Algorithm
- River Formation Dynamics Algorithm
- Intelligent Water Drops
- Gravitational search algorithm
- Shuffled Frog-Leaping
- Cuckoo Search
Technique
- Optimization
- Routing
- Scheduling
- Clustering
Application
- Robotics
- Drone
- Human Swarming
- Missile
End-User
- Government
- Private Companies
- Military
