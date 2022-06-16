Mike Tetreault’s The Tate Team Offers Nationwide Off-Market Property Program

Boston, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a real estate market filled with low inventory and rising interest rates Mike Tetreault’s real estate brokerage The Tate Team has a solution for property buyers nationwide.

“We have our own in-house lead generation program. It took me over 4 years to develop but it’s better than anything else out there. When people talk about inventory they only talk about what they can see on the MLS and through various websites. We have the ability to go into any town in America and tell you who wants to sell before they even contact an agent or go on the market. For the traditional home buyer this means they can avoid costly bidding wars and weeks of discouragement. For the investors it means we can find deals instantly, and we can grow their portfolios much faster,” says Mike “Tate” Tetreault.

Asked about whom some of their clients are and who they prefer to work with Mike “Tate” Tetreault replied, “We work with anyone who’s a serious buyer from first time home buyers to mom-and-pop investors to some of the biggest hedge funds in the country. We also value confidentiality and don’t disclose who our clients are unless they specifically want us to.”

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, The Tate Team is a completely virtual brokerage licensed so far in five states. Those states are Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Georgia, and Florida. Mike says just because they are licensed so far in those five states it doesn't prohibit them from working with anyone or working anywhere.

“Even in the states we aren’t licensed in yet, it doesn’t prohibit us from working with anyone. We encourage agents who even work with competing brokerages, who can’t find their clients a property to contact us, and we will work with them on a referral split. For hedge funds and investors in other states we can assign properties directly to them under our sister investment company. There’s plenty of creative ways we can structure a deal so it remains legally compliant and all parties are satisfied.”

Of course having access to thousands of off market properties sounds almost too good to be true to some.

“That’s probably been the biggest obstacle so far. People think how is this possible? Is this even real? To literally have a secret black market of inventory I know on the outside sounds bonkers, but trust me it’s legit. However once a client uses us once their mind is blown away, and they keep coming back. I’ve even had a few offers to buy me out but I’m not ready to sell anything. I wholeheartedly believe I’m at the infancy of something industry changing. You can go anywhere online and buy buyer leads but where can you go and find thousands of sellers at once for any area you desire?” says Mike “Tate” Tetreault.



