European Swimming Pool Water Treatment Growth Opportunities

It offers an in-depth analysis of market drivers and restraints up to 2028.



The research provides a forecast for the total market, divided by key product segments, end-user segments, and regional segments.

• The product segments include media filtration, membrane filtration, chlorine dosing units, UV/ozone dosing units, pumps and valves (including heating pumps), chemicals, smart systems, and after-sales services.

• The end-user segment analysis covers the residential (individual houses and apartments), commercial (private and collective pools in hotels, holiday resorts, wellness centers, health clubs, fitness centers, recreational centers, and healthcare facilities), and institutional (public pools, pools in schools and colleges, sports centers, and water parks) markets.

• The regional segmentation includes the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Iberia (Spain and Portugal), Scandinavia (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland), the Alpine countries (Austria and Switzerland), Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg), the Czech Republic, Poland, and other Central & Eastern European (CEE) countries (Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Montenegro, Albania, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia). The study also provides an analysis of the European swimming pool maturity index, with opportunities for the new-build and the refurbishment markets in Europe. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022–2028.

Author: Paulina Blaszczyk

