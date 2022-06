QPR Software Plc – Managements’ Transactions (Vasama)

English Finnish

OPR Software Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16, June 2022 at 12 PM

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jussi Vasama

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 16216/8/6

Transaction date: 2022-06-15

Marketplace: Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 49186 Unit price: 0.86 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 49186 Average price: EUR 0.86

QPR Software Oyj

For further information, please contact:





QPR Software Oyj

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358 50 380 9893

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management , and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com

