Nematicides Global Market Report 2022

The global nematicides market is expected to grow from $1.31 billion in 2021 to $1.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The nematicides market is expected to grow to $1.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%.



The nematicides market consists of sales of nematicides by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are chemically derived compounds that kill or hurt nematodes.Nematicides have generally been broad-spectrum toxicants with high volatility or other qualities that facilitate soil movement.



These are used to kill parasitic worms including roundworms and threadworms.



The main types of nematicides market are fumigants, bio nematicides, organophosphates, carbamates, and others.The term "fumigants" refers to highly volatile nematicides.



They move quickly through the air gaps between soil particles, but if soil pore spaces or pore necks are filled with water, their mobility may be limited.The different forms include granular or powder, liquid and involve various crop types such as fruits and vegetables, oilseeds, cereals and grains, and other crops.



It is used in several applications including fumigation, soil dressing, drenching, seed treatment, and others.



North America was the largest region in the nematicides market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the nematicides market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing demand for high-value crops is expected to propel the growth of the nematicides market going forward.High-value crops are those that give the farmer a better net return per hectare than high-yielding winter rice.



This includes vegetables, potatoes, hybrid maize, fruits, and spices.Certain export criteria, particularly for high-value agricultural products, necessitate the removal of nematodes from various crops.



For instance, according to The Economic Times, an India-based newspaper, the export demand for vegetables has increased by roughly 20% in the first quarter of 2020-21 compared to the pre-covid level (2019). Moreover, according to Vegetable Growers Weekly, a US-based news magazine, fresh produce such as frozen fruits and vegetables, shelf-stable fruits, and shelf-stable vegetables generated $7.1 billion in sales in May 2021, up to $790 million from the previous year. Therefore, the increasing demand for high-value crops is driving the growth of the nematicides market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the nematicides market.Technological advancement is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology.



Major companies operating in the nematicides sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position.For instance, in May 2020, Syngenta, a Switzerland-based agrochemical company introduced the TYMIRIUM technology platform brand, a new nematicide and fungicide technology that’s being developed for seed and soil applications.



TYMIRIUM technology, which is based on the active component cyclobutrifluram, provides long-term protection against a wide range of nematode pests and illnesses across all significant crops and geographies.



In February 2019, Nufarm, an Australia-based agricultural chemical company acquired Trunemco from BASF for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition of Trunemco exemplifies Nufarm’s dedication to assisting Nufarm partners and growers in obtaining cutting-edge solutions to address the growing issues they confront.



BASF is a Germany-based chemical company.



The countries covered in the nematicides market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





