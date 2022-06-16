New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rail Freight Transportation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820088/?utm_source=GNW
Global Rail Freight Transportation Market to Reach $205.3 Billion by 2026
Rail freight transport holds a critical significance in supporting economic performance of a country due to its paramount role in ensuring seamless and efficient flow of goods locally and across borders. Growth in the market is being driven by rising freight volumes, infrastructure development and adoption of sophisticated technology. The market growth is fueled by technological advances and efforts by various countries such as China to boost rail freight volumes to curb pollution. While road transportation accounts for over half of transport volumes in several countries, increasing traffic, emissions and cost are driving governments to opt for rail freight transport. The global rail freight transport market is gaining from increasing rail transport between Europe and China. Around 59 cities in China holds rail freight links with nearly 49 cities across Europe. Implementation of new technologies, developing infrastructure and other such factors are main reasons for the market growth of rail freight.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rail Freight Transportation estimated at US$159.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$205.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Intermodals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$96 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Freight Cars segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23% share of the global Rail Freight Transportation market. Connecting different transport modes to the rail transport system, the intermodal segment is gaining from various trends including globalization, growing domestic intermodal transport, increasing focus on containerization and surge in international transportation. Several companies are equipping freight cars with electronic data interchange with barcodes for offering near real-time response to clients. The technology is anticipated to help companies in exchanging status and orders with their clients and suppliers. These intelligent systems allow companies to reduce inventory and ensure faster replenishment of stocks.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $56 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $35.4 Billion by 2026
The Rail Freight Transportation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$56 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$35.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$35.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America commands the global rail freight transport market owing to its extensive network of railways spanning over 200,000 miles. The regional market receives a strong contribution from the US that transports a significant volume of goods per year. Asia-Pacific market for rail freight transport is slated to be driven by incorporation of smart systems and technology in freight cars. Emerging economies are eyeing on major investments in rail freight transport to help the transportation mode in scaling new heights by overcoming challenges presented by changes in logistics industry.
Tank Wagons Segment to Reach $65.3 Billion by 2026
In the global Tank Wagons segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$33.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$46.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 127 Featured) -
- BNSF Railway Company
- Canadian National Railway
- Canadian Pacific Railway
- CFR Marfa
- Colas Rail
- CSX Corporation
- CTL Logistics s.r.o.
- DB Cargo AG
- DB Schenker
- DHL Group
- Genesee & Wyoming Inc.
- Japan Freight Railway Company
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Nippon Express Co., Ltd.
- Norfolk Southern Corp.
- PKP CARGO S.A.
- Rail Cargo Group
- Russian Railways
- SBB Cargo AG
- Société nationale des chemins de fer français (SNCF)
- Tschudi Logistics Holding AS
- Union Pacific Railroad
- United Parcel Service of America, Inc.
- VTG Rail Logistics GmbH
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Railways: The Backbone of Economic Growth
Global Rail Transport Network by Length (In Kilometers) by
Country for 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic Severely Disrupts Global Freight
Transportation Industry
Volume Growth (in %) for Worldwide Merchandise Exports &
Imports for Q1 2018 through Q3 2020
Rail Freight Slumps Amid the Crisis
Hurting Drop in Rail Cargo as COVID-19 Interrupts Transport
Routes: Rail Freight Traffic Growth in the US (In %)
Rail Freight Transportation Plays a Critical Role in Ensuring
Supplies of Essential Goods
Freight Capacity Plummets While Prices Surge with Demand
US Rail Freight Industry Suffers Amidst COVID-19
Rail Freight Transport Remains Indispensable Element of Global
Logistics Chain
Intermodal: The Largest Segment
North America Leads Global Rail Freight Transportation
Rail Network Expansion and Technological Advances to Support
Growth of European Rail Freight Transport Market
Increasing Trade to Help Asia-Pacific Rail Freight Transport
Market
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Rail Freight Transportation - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Realization about Benefits of Rail Freight Augur
Well for the Market
Global Trade Flows Determine Growth Dynamics of the Rail
Freight Transportation Market
Global Merchandise Trade Exports Volume Growth (in %) by Region
for 2018-2020
Global Merchandise Trade Imports Volume Growth (in %) by Region
for 2018-2020
Breakdown of Major Exporting Countries (in % Value): 2019
Breakdown of Major Importing Countries (in % Value): 2019
Development of Europe-Asia Railway Line and Resultant Rise in
Trade Flows Augurs Well for the Market
Eurasian Rail Freight Transport in TEU for 2016 & 2027
COVID-19 Results in Increased Rail Freight Traffic on the New
Silk Road
Container Shortages Impacts China-Europe Route
Rise in Infrastructure Development Projects Presents
Opportunities for Rail Freight Transportation
A Snapshot of Select Major Ongoing & Upcoming Projects Focused
on Rail Freight Transport
Rail Transport Investments in the US
Congestion Issues with Road Freight Transportation Drives
Companies towards Rail Freight Transport Industry
Railway Sustainability Comes to the Fore With COVID-19
Reinforcing the Importance of Environmental Protection &
Climate Change Management
Focus on the Environment Triggers the Trend Towards Railway
Electrification
% of Rail Network Electrified in Europe by Country for the Year
2020
Focus on Sustainable Rail Transport Throws the Spotlight on
Zero Emission Trains
Rail Freight Transport Embraces Digitization to Deal with Pain
Points and Mounting Competition from Road Transport
Technology Advancements Help Create Safe, Efficient & Reliable
Rail Freight Network
GPS and GSM Technologies Help in Tracking Rail Freight
Importance of Big Data Analytics and Train Flow Planning
Solutions for Rail Freight
Growing Role of AI in Intelligent Train Automation
Rail Freight Operators Focus on Accident-Free Rail Freight
Operations
Technology Comes to Aid in Addressing Customer Needs
Railroads Emerge as the Most Eco-Friendly Mode to Move Freight
Improving Employee Safety in Freight Rail
