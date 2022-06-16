New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Tractors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818535/?utm_source=GNW
Global Autonomous Tractors Market to Reach 38.9 Thousand Units by 2026
Autonomous farm equipment is defined as an advanced form of agricultural mechanization involving intelligent automation either partial or complete. Robot tractors are being increasingly adopted to meet the rising demand for food as well as other agricultural commodities from the world`s growing population. Rising global population and increasing demand for agricultural produce; increase in mechanization of farming practices; scarcity of agricultural labor & rise in farm wages; increased government subsidies and availability of credits; and surging demand for sprayers in developing countries are the main factors propelling growth in the global market. Automated tractors have the potential to bring down labor cost and boost farm productivity. Growth in the adoption of autonomous tractors is also being driven by shortage of agricultural labor and advancing ages of farmers. Intelligent and autonomous technology advancements being utilized in the global automotive sector are providing major opportunities for companies developing autonomous and precision equipment for the field of agriculture.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Autonomous Tractors estimated at 11.3 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 38.9 Thousand Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% over the analysis period. Upto 30 HP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 24.8% CAGR to reach 13.6 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 31-100 HP segment is readjusted to a revised 23.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.3% share of the global Autonomous Tractors market. Growth in the 31 HP-100 HP tractors segment, also called medium-power output tractors, is driven by benefits of such tractors such as higher fuel economy and better cultivating and soil-quality maintenance as well as control. Medium-power output autonomous tractors are also versatile, allowing deployment for a number of applications.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 4.5 Thousand Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 5.3 Thousand Units by 2026
The Autonomous Tractors market in the U.S. is estimated at 4.5 Thousand Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 5.3 Thousand Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 26.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21% and 21.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 7 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. The adoption of autonomous or driverless tractors is high in developed economies of North America and Europe. Larger fields, issues with labor availability and presence of massive grasslands constitute the major factors pushing adoption of the tractors in these markets. There are also several large-scale manufacturers of autonomous tractors in North America, which supports its dominance in the global market. Higher average farmer disposable income is also a factor which boosts growth in the region. In Japan, the advancing age of the population in general and the agricultural workforce in particular implies that there is significant shortage of labor for handling regular, mechanical tractors, which is giving rise to increased adoption of autonomous as well as semi-autonomous tractors.
101 HP & Above Segment to Reach 16.1 Thousand Units by 2026
In the global 101 HP & Above segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 4 Thousand Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 16.3 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 2.1 Thousand Units by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- AG Leader Technology, Inc.
- AGCO Corporation
- AgJunction Inc.
- Autonomous Solutions, Inc.
- Autonomous Tractor Corporation
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- Deere & Company
- Dutch Power Company
- Kinze Manufacturing, Inc.
- Kubota Corporation
- Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
- Raven Industries, Inc.
- Trimble Inc.
- Yanmar Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818535/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Pandemic Slows Down Demand for Agricultural Equipment
COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture Industry
COVID-19 Effect on Supply Chain & Shift to Automation Hail New
Era for Autonomous Vehicle & Equipment Makers
An Introduction to Autonomous Tractors
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
101 HP & Above Tractors Lead Global Market
Developed Regions Lead Adoption, Developing Economies to
Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Autonomous Tractors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Efficiency and Productivity Benefits of Autonomous Tractors
Translate into Better Crop Yields, Driving Market
Growing Population & Rising Food Security Concerns Drive Demand
for Autonomous Tractors
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes
for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food
Security
Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for
the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020
Increasing Mechanization of Agricultural Operations Boosts
Autonomous Tractors Market
Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries
Worsening Labor Shortages & Rising Labor Costs Drives Interest
in Autonomous Tractors
Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Raises the Red Flag Spurring
Agriculture on the Road to Automation: Percentage (%) of
Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce for the Years
1992, 2019 & 2022
Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Autonomous
Farm Equipment: Agricultural Employment as % of Total
Employment for the Period 2000-2020
Real Wages of Hired Farmworkers in the US (in $ Per Hour) for
the Period 2002-2019
Shrinking Arable Land and Declining Agricultural Land
Productivity Drive Focus onto the Use of Efficient Farm
Equipment for Improving Output & Yield
Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years
1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Growing Farm Sizes and Increase in Corporate Farming Raises
Importance of Driverless Tractors
Farm Consolidation & Increase in Average Size of Farm Pave the
Way for the Deployment of Driverless Tractors: Percentage
Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region
As a Bridge to Fully Autonomous Vehicles, Partially Autonomous
Vehicles Enjoy Significant Market Dominance
Government Boost to Adoption of Modern Agricultural Techniques
to Support Food Security Goals Augurs Well for the Market
Backed by Government Funding & Support, Automation in
Agriculture Gains Ground: Percentage (%) of Government
Expenditure on Agriculture in Total Budgets by Region for the
Years 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021
Developments in AI, Machine Vision & Machine Learning Remain
Critical to Commercialization & Growth
Opening Up of Opportunities for AI in Agriculture to Push Up
the Innovation Index in the Market: Artificial Intelligence:
( AI) in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million) for the Years
2020, 2023 and 2026
Growing Investments in Smart Farming & Increased Use of IoT in
Agriculture Preps the Market for Growth
Rise of Smart Agriculture Sets the Stage for Adoption of
Autonomous Tractors: Global Smart Agriculture Market Worldwide
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Increased Deployment of IoT in Agriculture Strengthens the
Business Case for Autonomous Tractors: Global Agricultural IoT
Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 & 2026
GPS Systems & Navigation Emerge to Be Indispensable in
Autonomous Tractors
ISOBUS ISO11783 Standard Streamlines Development of Smart
Farming Equipment
Autonomous Farm Tractors to Become an Essential Constituent of
Precision Agriculture
Autonomous Vineyard Tractors to Provide Assistance to Growers
Rising Penetration of Robotics in Agricultural Sector Bodes
Well for Autonomous Tractors
Increasing Concerns for Minimizing Green House Gas Emissions
Fuel Demand for Sustainable Tractors
Autonomous Tractors: Among the Most Promising Advances in
Tractor Technologies
Technological Advancements in Autonomous Technologies to Fuel
Market Prospects
Select Innovations in Autonomous Tractors Market
Tractor Autopilot for Enhancing Farmer Productivity & Efficiency
Small Land Holdings in Emerging Economies Deters Use of
Autonomous Farm Equipment
Key Challenges Facing Autonomous Tractors Market
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
