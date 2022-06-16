New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Tractors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818535/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Autonomous Tractors Market to Reach 38.9 Thousand Units by 2026



Autonomous farm equipment is defined as an advanced form of agricultural mechanization involving intelligent automation either partial or complete. Robot tractors are being increasingly adopted to meet the rising demand for food as well as other agricultural commodities from the world`s growing population. Rising global population and increasing demand for agricultural produce; increase in mechanization of farming practices; scarcity of agricultural labor & rise in farm wages; increased government subsidies and availability of credits; and surging demand for sprayers in developing countries are the main factors propelling growth in the global market. Automated tractors have the potential to bring down labor cost and boost farm productivity. Growth in the adoption of autonomous tractors is also being driven by shortage of agricultural labor and advancing ages of farmers. Intelligent and autonomous technology advancements being utilized in the global automotive sector are providing major opportunities for companies developing autonomous and precision equipment for the field of agriculture.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Autonomous Tractors estimated at 11.3 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 38.9 Thousand Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% over the analysis period. Upto 30 HP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 24.8% CAGR to reach 13.6 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 31-100 HP segment is readjusted to a revised 23.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.3% share of the global Autonomous Tractors market. Growth in the 31 HP-100 HP tractors segment, also called medium-power output tractors, is driven by benefits of such tractors such as higher fuel economy and better cultivating and soil-quality maintenance as well as control. Medium-power output autonomous tractors are also versatile, allowing deployment for a number of applications.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 4.5 Thousand Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 5.3 Thousand Units by 2026



The Autonomous Tractors market in the U.S. is estimated at 4.5 Thousand Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 5.3 Thousand Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 26.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21% and 21.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 7 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. The adoption of autonomous or driverless tractors is high in developed economies of North America and Europe. Larger fields, issues with labor availability and presence of massive grasslands constitute the major factors pushing adoption of the tractors in these markets. There are also several large-scale manufacturers of autonomous tractors in North America, which supports its dominance in the global market. Higher average farmer disposable income is also a factor which boosts growth in the region. In Japan, the advancing age of the population in general and the agricultural workforce in particular implies that there is significant shortage of labor for handling regular, mechanical tractors, which is giving rise to increased adoption of autonomous as well as semi-autonomous tractors.



101 HP & Above Segment to Reach 16.1 Thousand Units by 2026



In the global 101 HP & Above segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 4 Thousand Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 16.3 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 2.1 Thousand Units by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

AG Leader Technology, Inc.

AGCO Corporation

AgJunction Inc.

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Dutch Power Company

Kinze Manufacturing, Inc.

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Raven Industries, Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Yanmar Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818535/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Slows Down Demand for Agricultural Equipment

COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture Industry

COVID-19 Effect on Supply Chain & Shift to Automation Hail New

Era for Autonomous Vehicle & Equipment Makers

An Introduction to Autonomous Tractors

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

101 HP & Above Tractors Lead Global Market

Developed Regions Lead Adoption, Developing Economies to

Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Autonomous Tractors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Efficiency and Productivity Benefits of Autonomous Tractors

Translate into Better Crop Yields, Driving Market

Growing Population & Rising Food Security Concerns Drive Demand

for Autonomous Tractors

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes

for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food

Security

Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for

the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Increasing Mechanization of Agricultural Operations Boosts

Autonomous Tractors Market

Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries

Worsening Labor Shortages & Rising Labor Costs Drives Interest

in Autonomous Tractors

Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Raises the Red Flag Spurring

Agriculture on the Road to Automation: Percentage (%) of

Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce for the Years

1992, 2019 & 2022

Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Autonomous

Farm Equipment: Agricultural Employment as % of Total

Employment for the Period 2000-2020

Real Wages of Hired Farmworkers in the US (in $ Per Hour) for

the Period 2002-2019

Shrinking Arable Land and Declining Agricultural Land

Productivity Drive Focus onto the Use of Efficient Farm

Equipment for Improving Output & Yield

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years

1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Growing Farm Sizes and Increase in Corporate Farming Raises

Importance of Driverless Tractors

Farm Consolidation & Increase in Average Size of Farm Pave the

Way for the Deployment of Driverless Tractors: Percentage

Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

As a Bridge to Fully Autonomous Vehicles, Partially Autonomous

Vehicles Enjoy Significant Market Dominance

Government Boost to Adoption of Modern Agricultural Techniques

to Support Food Security Goals Augurs Well for the Market

Backed by Government Funding & Support, Automation in

Agriculture Gains Ground: Percentage (%) of Government

Expenditure on Agriculture in Total Budgets by Region for the

Years 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021

Developments in AI, Machine Vision & Machine Learning Remain

Critical to Commercialization & Growth

Opening Up of Opportunities for AI in Agriculture to Push Up

the Innovation Index in the Market: Artificial Intelligence:

( AI) in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million) for the Years

2020, 2023 and 2026

Growing Investments in Smart Farming & Increased Use of IoT in

Agriculture Preps the Market for Growth

Rise of Smart Agriculture Sets the Stage for Adoption of

Autonomous Tractors: Global Smart Agriculture Market Worldwide

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Increased Deployment of IoT in Agriculture Strengthens the

Business Case for Autonomous Tractors: Global Agricultural IoT

Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 & 2026

GPS Systems & Navigation Emerge to Be Indispensable in

Autonomous Tractors

ISOBUS ISO11783 Standard Streamlines Development of Smart

Farming Equipment

Autonomous Farm Tractors to Become an Essential Constituent of

Precision Agriculture

Autonomous Vineyard Tractors to Provide Assistance to Growers

Rising Penetration of Robotics in Agricultural Sector Bodes

Well for Autonomous Tractors

Increasing Concerns for Minimizing Green House Gas Emissions

Fuel Demand for Sustainable Tractors

Autonomous Tractors: Among the Most Promising Advances in

Tractor Technologies

Technological Advancements in Autonomous Technologies to Fuel

Market Prospects

Select Innovations in Autonomous Tractors Market

Tractor Autopilot for Enhancing Farmer Productivity & Efficiency

Small Land Holdings in Emerging Economies Deters Use of

Autonomous Farm Equipment

Key Challenges Facing Autonomous Tractors Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Upto

30 HP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Upto 30 HP by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

31-100 HP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for 31-100 HP by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 101

HP & Above by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for 101 HP & Above by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tillage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Tillage by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Harvesting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Harvesting by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seed

Sowing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Seed Sowing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 18: World Historic Review for Tillage by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World Historic Review for Harvesting by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Seed Sowing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World Historic Review for Upto 30 HP by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for 31-100 HP by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for 101 HP & Above by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Autonomous Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

US Driverless Tractors Poised for Growth in the Long Run

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and

101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Upto 30

HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years 2020, 2021 &

2027



Table 27: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed

Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tillage,

Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for the Years

2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by

Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by Power

Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2019 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and

101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Upto 30

HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years 2020, 2021 &

2027



Table 33: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed

Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tillage,

Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for the Years

2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by

Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by

Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2019 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Autonomous Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and

101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Upto 30

HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years 2020, 2021 &

2027



Table 39: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed

Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tillage,

Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for the Years

2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by

Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by

Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2019 and % CAGR



CHINA

Autonomous Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and

101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Upto 30

HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years 2020, 2021 &

2027



Table 45: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed

Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tillage,

Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for the Years

2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: China Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by

Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by

Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2019 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Autonomous Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Autonomous Tractors Market in Europe: Long-term Prospects

Remain Positive

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and

101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Upto 30

HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years 2020, 2021 &

2027



Table 51: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed

Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tillage,

Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for the Years

2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by

Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by

Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2019 and % CAGR



FRANCE

Autonomous Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and

101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Upto 30

HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years 2020, 2021 &

2027



Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed

Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tillage,

Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for the Years

2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: France Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by

Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by

Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2019 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Autonomous Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and

101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Upto 30

HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years 2020, 2021 &

2027



Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed

Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tillage,

Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for the Years

2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by

Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by

Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2019 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and

101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Upto 30

HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years 2020, 2021 &

2027



Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed

Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tillage,

Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for the Years

2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by

Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by

Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Autonomous Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and

101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Upto 30

HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years 2020, 2021 &

2027



Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed

Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tillage,

Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for the Years

2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by

Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by Power

Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP

and 101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous

Tractors by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

for Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years

2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting,

Seed Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous

Tractors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

for Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for

the Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Autonomous

Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Autonomous

Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP &

Above Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Autonomous Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

India Jumps on the Autonomous Tractors Bandwagon

Government Initiatives to Benefit Market

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP

and 101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous

Tractors by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

for Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years

2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting,

Seed Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous

Tractors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

for Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for

the Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors

by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors

by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP

and 101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous

Tractors by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

for Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years

2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting,

Seed Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous

Tractors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

for Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for

the Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors

by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors

by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818535/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________