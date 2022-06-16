New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818534/?utm_source=GNW

Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Market to Reach US$135.4 Billion by the Year 2026



Autonomous solutions are changing the way farming is done, and allowing growth of healthier crops and achieving more yields and return on harvests. Automation of farming equipment offers numerous benefits in the form of faster and more precise operations regardless of weather conditions and time, along with ability to take up heavy and highly complex operations like ploughing and harvesting. Supported by steady technological advancements and growing importance of artificial intelligence, the autonomous farming equipment market is poised for robust growth in the coming years. Driven by rapid pace of mechanization and increasing role of autonomy in agricultural operations, the demand for fully autonomous farm equipment continues to expand. Growing focus on sustainable agriculture and the need for efficient resource management also augur well for the market. The growing integration of AI and IoT in agricultural operations are further expanding growth opportunities for the autonomous farm equipment. AI in particular proves beneficial as it enables precision farming, provides advanced solutions for ensuring timely harvesting, enables use of predictive analytics for improving crop production quality, and offers solutions for optimal planting and soil management. The combination of advanced robotics and electronics with GPS and navigation systems are facilitating developing of fully autonomous farm equipment. Growing use of tractors and combine harvesters that are integrated with auto-steering capabilities and increasingly role of drones in farming activities are presenting growth opportunities for the market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Autonomous Farm Equipment estimated at US$65.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$135.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period. Partially Autonomous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.7% CAGR to reach US$99.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fully Autonomous segment is readjusted to a revised 15.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.4% share of the global Autonomous Farm Equipment market. The semi or partially autonomous machinery helps in bringing the labor cost down, at the same time getting more work done in shorter period of time. Also, the power and mobility can be integrated in a modular fashion into the tool itself, which would help in easier movement and better control at the same time bring down the equipment operational cost.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2026



The Autonomous Farm Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$23.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 10.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$27.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe represent leading regional markets. Growing investments into advanced farming sector, technological advancements in manufacturing operations, new programs to boost agriculture industry are fueling growth in the autonomous farm equipment market in these regions. The adoption of autonomous or driverless tractors is high in developed economies of North America and Europe. Larger fields, issues with labor availability and presence of massive grasslands constitute the major factors pushing adoption of the tractors in these markets.

Select Competitors (Total 66 Featured) -

AGCO Corporation

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

Bobcat Company

Claas KGaA GmbH

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Case IH

Deere & Company

Kinze Manufacturing Inc.

KUBOTA Corporation

Naïo Technologies

Rowbot Systems

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Slows Down Demand for Agricultural Equipment

COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture Industry

COVID-19 Effect on Supply Chain & Shift to Automation Hail New

Era for Autonomous Vehicle & Equipment Makers

Autonomous Farm Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Autonomous Farm Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Autonomous Farm Equipment

Types of Autonomous Farm Equipment

Benefits of Autonomous Machinery to Farmers

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Autonomous Tractors to Experience High Growth

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Poised for High

Growth

Competition

Autonomous Farm Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Population & Rising Food Security Concerns Drive Demand

for Autonomous Tractors

Long-term Focus on Feeding the World?s Expanding Population to

Sustain the Growth of Mechanized Farm Equipment: World

Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years

2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes

for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food

Security

Negative Impact of Rising Surface Temperatures on Agriculture

Industry Increases Reliance on Advanced Farming Technologies

to Sustain Crop Production: Average Global Surface

Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000

and 2020

Increasing Mechanization of Agricultural Operations Boosts

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market

Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries

Declining Agricultural Land Productivity Sets the Stage for

Transformation in Farming

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years

1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Growing Investments in Smart Farming & Increased Use of IoT in

Agriculture Preps the Market for Robust Growth

Rise of Smart Agriculture Sets the Stage for Adoption of

Automated Farming Techniques: Global Smart Agriculture Market

Worldwide (In US$ Billion) by Region/Country for the Years

2020 & 2027

Increased Deployment of IoT in Agriculture Strengthens the

Business Case for Autonomous Farm Equipment: Global

Agricultural IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020,

2023 & 2026

Innovation in Advanced Robotics Plays a Key Role in the

Commercialization of Autonomous Farm Equipment

Continuous R&D in Robotics & the Ensuing Expansion of the

Robotics Market Fuels Market for Agricultural Robotic

Solutions: Global Market for Agricultural Robotics (In US$

Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 & 2024

Autonomous Robotics Find Growing Use in Farms

GPS Systems & Navigation Emerge to Be Indispensable in

Autonomous Farm Equipment

Technology Penetration of High-Precision GPS Vital in Making

Autonomous Vehicles a Reality: Global Positioning Systems:

( GPS) Market Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,

2022 and 2025

ISOBUS ISO11783 Standard Streamlines Development of Smart

Farming Equipment

Developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Vision &

Machine Learning Remain Critical to Commercialization & Growth

Emerging Opportunities for AI in Agriculture to Push Up the

Innovation Index in the Market: Artificial Intelligence (AI)

in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million) for the Years 2019,

2022 and 2025

Rising Significance of Precision Agriculture: Potential

Opportunities for Autonomous Farm Equipment

Global Precision Farming Market (in US$ Million) for the Years

2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Global Precision Farming Market by Application (in %) for 2020

Government Budgets for Autonomous Agricultural Technology in

Support of Food Security Goals to Benefit Market Growth

Backed by Government Funding & Support, Automation in

Agriculture Gains Ground: Percentage Share (%) of Government

Expenditure on Agriculture in Total Budgets by Region for the

Years 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021

Worsening Labor Shortages & Rising Labor Costs Drives Interest

in Autonomous Equipment

Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Raises the Need for Automation:

Percentage (%) of Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce

for the Years 1992, 2019 & 2022

Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Autonomous

Farm Equipment: Agricultural Employment as % of Total

Employment for the Period 2000-2020

Real Wages of Hired Farmworkers in the US (in $ Per Hour) for

the Period 2002-2019

Growing Farm Sizes and Increase in Corporate Farming Raises

Importance of Autonomous Farm Equipment

Farm Consolidation & Increase in Average Size of Farm Pave the

Way for the Deployment of Autonomous Farm Equipment:

Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

As a Bridge to Fully Autonomous Vehicles, Partially Autonomous

Vehicles Enjoy Significant Market Dominance

Driverless Tractors: The Future of Farming on Large Farmlands

Efficiency and Productivity Benefits of Autonomous Tractors

Translate into Better Crop Yields, Driving Market

Autonomous Vineyard Tractors to Provide Assistance to Growers

Increasing Need to Minimize Greenhouse Gas Emissions Fuel

Demand for Sustainable Autonomous Tractors

Advances in Autonomous Tractor Technologies to Fuel Market

Prospects

Agricultural Drones & Robots Emerge to Revolutionize Farming in

the 21st Century

Expanding Applications of Commercial Drones Supported by

Progressive Improvements in Functionality to Help Autonomous

Farm Equipment Cross the Chasm Between Early Adoption to Mass

Adoption: Global Commercial Drone Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2024

Myriad Benefits Drive the Popularity of Automated Harvesters

Grain Loss During Harvesting Caused by Current Generation

Machines Drives Demand for Smart Autonomous Harvesting

Machines: Corn Head Kernel Loss While Harvesting With a

Combine Harvester

Technological Advancements in Autonomous Technologies to Boost

Market Prospects

Tractor Autopilot for Enhancing Farmer Productivity & Efficiency

Key Challenges Facing Autonomous Farm Equipment Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm Equipment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Partially Autonomous by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Partially Autonomous by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fully

Autonomous by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Fully Autonomous by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Tractors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Harvesters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Harvesters by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market in the US: An Overview

Driverless Tractors Poised for Growth in the Long Run

Table 13: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Type - Partially Autonomous and

Fully Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm Equipment

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Partially

Autonomous and Fully Autonomous for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Product Type - Tractors,

Harvesters and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm Equipment

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tractors, Harvesters and Other Product Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Type - Partially Autonomous and

Fully Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Partially Autonomous and Fully Autonomous for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 19: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Product Type - Tractors,

Harvesters and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tractors, Harvesters and Other Product Types for the Years

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 21: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Type - Partially Autonomous and

Fully Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Partially Autonomous and Fully Autonomous for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Product Type - Tractors,

Harvesters and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tractors, Harvesters and Other Product Types for the Years

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 25: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Type - Partially Autonomous and

Fully Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Partially Autonomous and Fully Autonomous for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 27: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Product Type - Tractors,

Harvesters and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tractors, Harvesters and Other Product Types for the Years

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Autonomous Tractors Market in Europe: Long-term Prospects

Remain Positive

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Type - Partially Autonomous and

Fully Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Partially Autonomous and Fully Autonomous for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 33: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Product Type - Tractors,

Harvesters and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tractors, Harvesters and Other Product Types for the Years

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Type - Partially Autonomous and

Fully Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Partially Autonomous and Fully Autonomous for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 37: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Product Type - Tractors,

Harvesters and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tractors, Harvesters and Other Product Types for the Years

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 39: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Type - Partially Autonomous and

Fully Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Partially Autonomous and Fully Autonomous for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Product Type - Tractors,

Harvesters and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tractors, Harvesters and Other Product Types for the Years

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Type - Partially Autonomous and

Fully Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Partially Autonomous and Fully Autonomous for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 45: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Product Type - Tractors,

Harvesters and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tractors, Harvesters and Other Product Types for the Years

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Type - Partially Autonomous and

Fully Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm Equipment

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Partially

Autonomous and Fully Autonomous for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 49: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Farm Equipment by Product Type - Tractors,

Harvesters and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm Equipment

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tractors, Harvesters and Other Product Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 51: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Autonomous Farm Equipment by Type - Partially Autonomous

and Fully Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Partially Autonomous and Fully Autonomous for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Autonomous Farm Equipment by Product Type - Tractors,

Harvesters and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tractors, Harvesters and Other Product Types for the Years

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

India Jumps on the Autonomous Tractors Bandwagon

Government Initiatives to Benefit Market

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Autonomous Farm Equipment by Type - Partially Autonomous

and Fully Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Partially Autonomous and Fully Autonomous for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Autonomous Farm Equipment by Product Type - Tractors,

Harvesters and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 58: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tractors, Harvesters and Other Product Types for the Years

2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 59: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Autonomous Farm Equipment by Type - Partially Autonomous

and Fully Autonomous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Partially Autonomous and Fully Autonomous for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 61: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Autonomous Farm Equipment by Product Type - Tractors,

Harvesters and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Farm

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tractors, Harvesters and Other Product Types for the Years

2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 66

