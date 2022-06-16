United States Digital Signage Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 - Surging Demand for 4K And 8K Resolution Displays & Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Digital Signage Solutions

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Digital Signage Market (2022-2027) by Offerings, Product, Display Size, Installation Location, Applications, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Digital Signage Market is estimated to be USD 4.51 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.25 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.96%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Digital Signage Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ADFLOW Networks, BrightSign LLC, Cisco Systems Inc, Intel Corp, KeyWest Technology Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics, Microsoft Corp, Panasonic Corp, Planar Systems Inc, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.

The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Digital Signage Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Digital Signage in Commercial Applications

Ongoing Technological Advancements in Displays

Surging Demand for 4K And 8K Resolution Displays

Increasing Infrastructure Developments in Emerging Countries

Restraints

Prevailing Trends of Online Advertising and Broadcasting

Developing Robust Digital Signage Suitable for Harsh Environmental Conditions

Opportunities

Ongoing Disruption in Retail Sector Through Digital Transformation of Retail Stores into Smart Stores

Growing Demand for Contactless Engagement

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Digital Signage Solutions by Businesses

Challenges

Prevailing Security Issues Associated with Digital Signage

Market Segmentations

By Offerings, the market is classified into Hardware, Software and Services.

the market is classified into Hardware, Software and Services. By Product, the market is classified into Standalone Display and Video Wall.

the market is classified into Standalone Display and Video Wall. By Display Size, the market is classified into Below 32 inches, Between 32 and 52 inches, and Above 52 inches.

the market is classified into Below 32 inches, Between 32 and 52 inches, and Above 52 inches. By Installation Location, the market is classified into Indoor and Outdoor.

the market is classified into Indoor and Outdoor. By Application, the market is classified into Commercial, Institutional, Infrastructure, and Industrial.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

