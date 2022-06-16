New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D TSV Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818192/?utm_source=GNW
Global 3D TSV Devices Market to Reach $12.7 Billion by 2026
Three-Dimensional (3D) Through-Silicon-Via (TSV) technology is steadily gaining image as the highly-advanced semiconductor packaging model that dramatically improves chip performance and functionality. A breakthrough System-in-Package (SiP) model, 3D TSV basically focuses on making interconnects to stack multiple dies, by drilling via-holes that are later filled with conductive material such as copper, to fabricate integrated chips (ICs) with high-level performance and space efficiency attributes. Driven by growing demand from global electronics manufacturers for innovative, high-performance chip architectures and designs in advanced packaging with superior performance, power consumption, and form factor features, 3D TSV technology has made robust progress within the global semiconductor sector. While the trends in the global electronics sector continue to put focus on advanced wafer packaging technologies such as 3D TSV technology, factors such as expanding Information & Communication Technologies (ICT) sector, stupendous increase in communications services providers (CSPs) operations, intensified activity in corporate data centers, and growing proliferation of cloud computing services are placing laser focus on 3D TSV. Over the past few years, the global electronics sector has been witnessing progressive advancements in all the core segments including consumer electronics, automotive electronics, medical electronics, and defense electronics among others.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D TSV Devices estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period. Memory, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.9% CAGR to reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mems segment is readjusted to a revised 21.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.2% share of the global 3D TSV Devices market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $808.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026
The 3D TSV Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$808.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.73% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 24.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.7% and 17.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Asia-Pacific (including China and Japan) is spearheading growth in the global 3D TSV market, led by countries such as China, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and Indonesia that are key centers for the production of consumer electronics and automobiles. The growing demand for silicon wafers in the production of smartphones and the implementation of 5G technology, are particularly fueling market growth in the region. In 2019, collective laser?assisted bonding process for 3D TSV integration using nonconductive paste (NCP) was developed in South Korea. This allows the simultaneous stacking of many TSV dies to enhance productivity, while keeping the solder joints reliable using LAB (laser?assisted bonding) technology. Growth of the Asian 3D TSV market is also being fostered by the rising adoption of new memory technology and the presence of key market players in the region. In Europe and North America, increasing R&D activities related to 3D IC design is aiding market growth. The rising 3D packaging with the use of TSV technology in the semiconductor sector is being fueled by the requirement to enhance performance and lower time delays. Also, the growing use of TSV technology for functional integration along with wafer fabrication and assembly in the semiconductor sector is spurring market growth. Europe is at the forefront in terms of 3D TSV technology, given the presence of various R&D companies. In Latin America, the 3D TSV market is gaining from the rising demand for various electronic products. In the region, Brazil is a main market for cell phones, computers and other consumer electronics.
CMOS Image Sensors Segment to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026
In the global CMOS Image Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$390.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$570.9 Million by the year 2026.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
3D TSV Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the
Risk of Value Chain Modularity
Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the ?
Semiconductor Industry?
Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry
in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of
May 2020
Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic
Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain
Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories
COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help
Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
A Prelude to 3D TVS
Comparison of 3D TSV with Other 3D IC Integration Technologies:
A Snapshot
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Regional Analysis
Global Market for 3D TSV Devices: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
Global Market for 3D TSV Devices - Geographic Regions Ranked by
% CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of
World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Foundries Stay Ahead in 3D TSV Device Manufacturing
IDMs Include 3D TSV Technology in their Wafer Processing Units
OSAT Companies Vie for Place in 3D TSV Landscape
Advantages & Limitations for Foundries, IDMs, and OSATs
Operating in 3D TSV Landscape: A Snapshot
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
3D TSV Devices Market Strongly Influenced by Trends in Consumer
Electronics Sector
Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects
Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops
(in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 and 2022
A Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of 3D TSV Technology
Smartphones
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-
2021
Tablet PCs
Uptrend in 3D IC Technology Augments Business Case
Fast Evolving 3D IC Technology to Spur Demand
Digital Transformation Drive to Steer Future Growth of 3D TSV
Market
Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2019 through 2023
IoT Ecosystem to Rev Up Opportunities for 3D TSV Devices
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for
the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$
Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years
2018 and 2022
World IoT Semiconductors Market by Function (2018 & 2022):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications,
Processing, and Sensing
AI Hardware: Potential New Growth Avenue
Global AI Semiconductor Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020,
2023 & 2025
Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market
Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile
(in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in
Aerospace Sector
Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well
World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region:
June 2021
Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes for the Years 2019 and 2022
Breakdown of Global IP Traffic by Application Type (in %): 2019 &
2022
Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type
Ongoing Proliferation of Cloud-Based Applications to Encourage
Adoption of 3D TSV Devices
Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by
Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022
Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large,
Medium and Small Businesses
Growing Performance Requirements of Modern Data Centers to
Extend Opportunities for 3D TSV Devices
Data Center Traffic Trends: A Complementary Review
Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and
Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
3D TSV Gaining Traction in DRAM Memory Sector
A Review of Next-Generation TSV-based DRAM Memory Solutions
Mobile DRAM - LPDDR3 Vs. Wide IO
Growing Market for MEMS to Fuel Market Expansion
Wearable Devices to Extend High-Quality Opportunities
3D TSV Devices Sense large Opportunities in CMOS Image Sensors
Vertical
Global CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) Package Solutions Market (2021):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Shipments by Technology
Use of CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) by Sector & Device/Equipment
Imaging & Optoelectronics: An Important End-Use Segment for 3D TSV
3D TSV Sees Growth in Advanced LED Packaging
3D WLCSP: A Mature 3D TSV Segment
DRIE Bosch Process Gaining Prominence in TSV Implementation
System-Level Exploration and 3D Floorplanning Technique Enhance
Performance of 3D IC Devices
Demand for Innovative Databases and Wireless Routing Augment
Market Demand
Issues
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
An Insight into Through-Silicon Via (TSV)
An Introduction to Through-silicon via (TSV) Devices
Benefits of 3D TSV Devices
Historical Timeline
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
UNITED STATES
3D TSV Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Demand for Performance-Rich Consumer Electronics Puts Focus on
3D TSV Devices
Demand for MEMS Technologies in Mobile & Automotive Sector to
Create Opportunities for 3D TSV Devices
