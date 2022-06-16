New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D TSV Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818192/?utm_source=GNW

Global 3D TSV Devices Market to Reach $12.7 Billion by 2026



Three-Dimensional (3D) Through-Silicon-Via (TSV) technology is steadily gaining image as the highly-advanced semiconductor packaging model that dramatically improves chip performance and functionality. A breakthrough System-in-Package (SiP) model, 3D TSV basically focuses on making interconnects to stack multiple dies, by drilling via-holes that are later filled with conductive material such as copper, to fabricate integrated chips (ICs) with high-level performance and space efficiency attributes. Driven by growing demand from global electronics manufacturers for innovative, high-performance chip architectures and designs in advanced packaging with superior performance, power consumption, and form factor features, 3D TSV technology has made robust progress within the global semiconductor sector. While the trends in the global electronics sector continue to put focus on advanced wafer packaging technologies such as 3D TSV technology, factors such as expanding Information & Communication Technologies (ICT) sector, stupendous increase in communications services providers (CSPs) operations, intensified activity in corporate data centers, and growing proliferation of cloud computing services are placing laser focus on 3D TSV. Over the past few years, the global electronics sector has been witnessing progressive advancements in all the core segments including consumer electronics, automotive electronics, medical electronics, and defense electronics among others.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D TSV Devices estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period. Memory, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.9% CAGR to reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mems segment is readjusted to a revised 21.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.2% share of the global 3D TSV Devices market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $808.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026



The 3D TSV Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$808.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.73% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 24.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.7% and 17.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Asia-Pacific (including China and Japan) is spearheading growth in the global 3D TSV market, led by countries such as China, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and Indonesia that are key centers for the production of consumer electronics and automobiles. The growing demand for silicon wafers in the production of smartphones and the implementation of 5G technology, are particularly fueling market growth in the region. In 2019, collective laser?assisted bonding process for 3D TSV integration using nonconductive paste (NCP) was developed in South Korea. This allows the simultaneous stacking of many TSV dies to enhance productivity, while keeping the solder joints reliable using LAB (laser?assisted bonding) technology. Growth of the Asian 3D TSV market is also being fostered by the rising adoption of new memory technology and the presence of key market players in the region. In Europe and North America, increasing R&D activities related to 3D IC design is aiding market growth. The rising 3D packaging with the use of TSV technology in the semiconductor sector is being fueled by the requirement to enhance performance and lower time delays. Also, the growing use of TSV technology for functional integration along with wafer fabrication and assembly in the semiconductor sector is spurring market growth. Europe is at the forefront in terms of 3D TSV technology, given the presence of various R&D companies. In Latin America, the 3D TSV market is gaining from the rising demand for various electronic products. In the region, Brazil is a main market for cell phones, computers and other consumer electronics.



CMOS Image Sensors Segment to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026



In the global CMOS Image Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$390.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$570.9 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured) -

ASE Group

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Intel Corporation

JCET Group

KIOXIA America Inc.

Samsung Group

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3D TSV Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the

Risk of Value Chain Modularity

Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the ?

Semiconductor Industry?

Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry

in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of

May 2020

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic

Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain

Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories

COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help

Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

A Prelude to 3D TVS

Comparison of 3D TSV with Other 3D IC Integration Technologies:

A Snapshot

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Regional Analysis

Global Market for 3D TSV Devices: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

Global Market for 3D TSV Devices - Geographic Regions Ranked by

% CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of

World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Foundries Stay Ahead in 3D TSV Device Manufacturing

IDMs Include 3D TSV Technology in their Wafer Processing Units

OSAT Companies Vie for Place in 3D TSV Landscape

Advantages & Limitations for Foundries, IDMs, and OSATs

Operating in 3D TSV Landscape: A Snapshot

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

3D TSV Devices Market Strongly Influenced by Trends in Consumer

Electronics Sector

Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects

Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops

(in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 and 2022

A Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of 3D TSV Technology

Smartphones

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-

2021

Tablet PCs

Uptrend in 3D IC Technology Augments Business Case

Fast Evolving 3D IC Technology to Spur Demand

Digital Transformation Drive to Steer Future Growth of 3D TSV

Market

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019 through 2023

IoT Ecosystem to Rev Up Opportunities for 3D TSV Devices

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for

the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$

Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years

2018 and 2022

World IoT Semiconductors Market by Function (2018 & 2022):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications,

Processing, and Sensing

AI Hardware: Potential New Growth Avenue

Global AI Semiconductor Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020,

2023 & 2025

Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market

Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile

(in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in

Aerospace Sector

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region:

June 2021

Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes for the Years 2019 and 2022

Breakdown of Global IP Traffic by Application Type (in %): 2019 &

2022

Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type

Ongoing Proliferation of Cloud-Based Applications to Encourage

Adoption of 3D TSV Devices

Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by

Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large,

Medium and Small Businesses

Growing Performance Requirements of Modern Data Centers to

Extend Opportunities for 3D TSV Devices

Data Center Traffic Trends: A Complementary Review

Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and

Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

3D TSV Gaining Traction in DRAM Memory Sector

A Review of Next-Generation TSV-based DRAM Memory Solutions

Mobile DRAM - LPDDR3 Vs. Wide IO

Growing Market for MEMS to Fuel Market Expansion

Wearable Devices to Extend High-Quality Opportunities

3D TSV Devices Sense large Opportunities in CMOS Image Sensors

Vertical

Global CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) Package Solutions Market (2021):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Shipments by Technology

Use of CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) by Sector & Device/Equipment

Imaging & Optoelectronics: An Important End-Use Segment for 3D TSV

3D TSV Sees Growth in Advanced LED Packaging

3D WLCSP: A Mature 3D TSV Segment

DRIE Bosch Process Gaining Prominence in TSV Implementation

System-Level Exploration and 3D Floorplanning Technique Enhance

Performance of 3D IC Devices

Demand for Innovative Databases and Wireless Routing Augment

Market Demand

Issues

An Insight into Through-Silicon Via (TSV)

An Introduction to Through-silicon via (TSV) Devices

Benefits of 3D TSV Devices

Historical Timeline



