China PC Games Market Report 2022: Domestic Mobile + PC Game Revenue is Projected to Reach $55.23 Billion in 2026, at a 5-Year CAGR of 4%

The report explains our analysis of where those opportunities will come from, which segments are hot now and growing, and what the impact on the games industry will be.
China's PC games market is the largest in the world and deserves the attention of games companies worldwide. For PC hardware and components makers, China's games and esports market is a significant opportunity for computers, chips and accessories, peripherals, and equipment, both for home use and in the country's internet cafes.
Key takeaways from the analysis:
- China's domestic mobile + PC game revenue was $45.49 billion in 2021, up 5.5% YoY and is projected to reach $55.23 billion in 2026 at a 5-year CAGR of 4%
- There were 706 million gamers in 2021, down 3.7% YoY, and projected to reach 730m in 2026 at a 5-year CAGR of 0.7%
- Growth of the number of gamers is slower than previously projected. This is due to youth gamers leaving the market because of the September 2021 regulatory measures, and primarily impacts the number of mobile gamers
- In 2021 China strengthened existing regulations, temporarily halted issuing game licenses (ISBN), and shifted toward compliance and enforcement
- The resumption of game licensing in April 2022 is a positive sign for the market
- Annual ARPU was $64.44 in 2021 and set to reach $75.60. ARPPU is also on the rise
- Chinese game companies are playing a larger role overseas:
- China's export mobile + PC game revenue was $17.3 billion in 2021, up 27.3% YoY and is projected to reach $26.46bn in 2026 at a 5-year CAGR of 8.9%
- China has the most developed esports market in the world with an audience of 434 million esports fans
- China's 220 game related investment events in 2021 were double that of 2020
- More than 16,000 metaverse-related trademarks have been filed in China
What's included:
- A comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2026 by games segment
- Qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, behavior, and usage for PC online games, hardware, and accessories
- Growth drivers and trends
- Games to watch
- Esports
- Game publishers and operators
- PC hardware and accessories
- Icafes
- Free to play, buy to play and subscription games
- PC client games, PC webgames, PC casual games, Steam, WeGame, Epic Games Store
- Case studies
- Regulations and game licenses
- Analysis of our proprietary survey of Chinese gamers
- 108 slides
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Size and Forecast
- Revenue and forecast
- Revenue growth rates
- PC gamers model and ARPPU
- Client games revenue and forecast
- Growth drivers
- Growth inhibitors
2. PC Games Market Trends
- Distribution platform preferences
- Cloud gaming
3. Esports and Streaming
- PC esports market forecast
- Esports participation
- Streaming platforms
- Top games on streaming platforms
4. Games to Watch
- Top games and revenue
- Top free to play games
- Top subscription games
- Top premium games
- Most anticipated games
5. PC Game Publishers and Operators
- Market share
- Export revenue
- Games revenue for public companies
- Market capitalization for public companies
- Transaction events
- M&A and investment activity
6. PC Gamer Insights
- Demographics
- Gaming time spent by gamer segment
- Gaming time spent by genre
- Payment methods
- Most popular games
- Most popular sources for game information
- Other popular activities for PC gamers
- Game genres played
- In-game purchases
7. PC Hardware
- Brand and DIY PC preferences
- Most popular on and offline stores
- Cost and purchase timing
- Keyboard and mouse brands
- Internet cafes
- Internet cafes and Covid-19 impact
- PC gaming location preferences
- Gaming hardware and equipment preferences
- New offline experiences
- Esports hotels
8. Game Licensing
- PC games approved
- Regulation notices
9. City Tiers
- Broadband penetration
