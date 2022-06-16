China PC Games Market Report 2022: Domestic Mobile + PC Game Revenue is Projected to Reach $55.23 Billion in 2026, at a 5-Year CAGR of 4%

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China PC Games 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report explains our analysis of where those opportunities will come from, which segments are hot now and growing, and what the impact on the games industry will be.



China's PC games market is the largest in the world and deserves the attention of games companies worldwide. For PC hardware and components makers, China's games and esports market is a significant opportunity for computers, chips and accessories, peripherals, and equipment, both for home use and in the country's internet cafes.



Key takeaways from the analysis:

China's domestic mobile + PC game revenue was $45.49 billion in 2021, up 5.5% YoY and is projected to reach $55.23 billion in 2026 at a 5-year CAGR of 4%

There were 706 million gamers in 2021, down 3.7% YoY, and projected to reach 730m in 2026 at a 5-year CAGR of 0.7%

Growth of the number of gamers is slower than previously projected. This is due to youth gamers leaving the market because of the September 2021 regulatory measures, and primarily impacts the number of mobile gamers

In 2021 China strengthened existing regulations, temporarily halted issuing game licenses (ISBN), and shifted toward compliance and enforcement

The resumption of game licensing in April 2022 is a positive sign for the market

Annual ARPU was $64.44 in 2021 and set to reach $75.60. ARPPU is also on the rise

Chinese game companies are playing a larger role overseas:

China's export mobile + PC game revenue was $17.3 billion in 2021, up 27.3% YoY and is projected to reach $26.46bn in 2026 at a 5-year CAGR of 8.9%

China has the most developed esports market in the world with an audience of 434 million esports fans

China's 220 game related investment events in 2021 were double that of 2020

More than 16,000 metaverse-related trademarks have been filed in China

What's included:

A comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2026 by games segment

Qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, behavior, and usage for PC online games, hardware, and accessories

Growth drivers and trends

Games to watch

Esports

Game publishers and operators

PC hardware and accessories

Icafes

Free to play, buy to play and subscription games

PC client games, PC webgames, PC casual games, Steam, WeGame, Epic Games Store

Case studies

Regulations and game licenses

Analysis of our proprietary survey of Chinese gamers

108 slides

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Size and Forecast

Revenue and forecast

Revenue growth rates

PC gamers model and ARPPU

Client games revenue and forecast

Growth drivers

Growth inhibitors

2. PC Games Market Trends

Distribution platform preferences

Cloud gaming

3. Esports and Streaming

PC esports market forecast

Esports participation

Streaming platforms

Top games on streaming platforms

4. Games to Watch

Top games and revenue

Top free to play games

Top subscription games

Top premium games

Most anticipated games

5. PC Game Publishers and Operators

Market share

Export revenue

Games revenue for public companies

Market capitalization for public companies

Transaction events

M&A and investment activity

6. PC Gamer Insights

Demographics

Gaming time spent by gamer segment

Gaming time spent by genre

Payment methods

Most popular games

Most popular sources for game information

Other popular activities for PC gamers

Game genres played

In-game purchases

7. PC Hardware

Brand and DIY PC preferences

Most popular on and offline stores

Cost and purchase timing

Keyboard and mouse brands

Internet cafes

Internet cafes and Covid-19 impact

PC gaming location preferences

Gaming hardware and equipment preferences

New offline experiences

Esports hotels

8. Game Licensing

PC games approved

Regulation notices

9. City Tiers

Broadband penetration

Companies Mentioned

37 Interactive

AccelByte

Acer

Alibaba

Alienware

Apple

Arrowiz

Asus

Atypical Ventures

B Station

Bad Robot Game

Blizzard Entertainment

Bloober Team

Bohemia Interactive

Brain House

ByteDance

C4 Games

Chang you

Chengyou

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

CMGE

Dark Star

Dell

Dontnod Entertaiment

Doyu

DPVR

Dream Studio

Eelectorinc Arts

Embracer Group

Fatshark

Gaijin

Galaxy Interactive

GEM Capital

GFA Games

Giant

Haima Cloud

Horizon 3D

HP

HTC

Huawei

Huya

ImbaTV

Intel

Iqiyi

Kingnet

Kingsoft

Klei Entertaiment

Krafton

Kuaishou

Lenovo

Lightforge Games

Lightning Games

Line Games

Mengtu Technology

Meta

MiHoYo

Moonton

Mundfish

NetDragon

NetEase Games

Netmarble

Nimo TV

Nowo Capital

Payload Studios

Perfect World

Pico VR

Playtonic

Qianyi

Qihu 360

ReWorld

Riot Games

Roblox

Royal Crow

SEGA

Shunwang

Sina

Smilegate Entertainment

SoftStar

spinX Games

Steam

Stunlock Studio

SuperGen

Tencent

Theorycraft

TJ Sports

Ultizero Games

Weibo

Xiaomi

Yager

Yoozoo

ZQGame

Zynga

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sjhg7k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



