New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cell Surface Markers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818177/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Cell Surface Markers Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2026



Cell surface markers or cell surface antigens are special carbohydrates or proteins present on cell membrane and can be exploited for identification and classification of cells. A growing number of healthcare facilities including hospitals, doctor`s offices, and diagnostic centers, as well as research entities including pharmaceutical laboratories, independent research institutions, academic/university research programs, and contract research organizations are prioritizing cell surface markers identification in diagnosis as well as research applications. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by increasing adoption of sophisticated analytical technologies and in-vitro diagnostic tools as a result of ongoing efforts to reduce disease and to reduce healthcare burden. The market is also benefitting from rising application of stem cell technology, and efforts to reduce disease diagnosis costs. The emergence of new therapies to target liver cancer stem cells is expected to improve overall efficacy of traditional radiotherapy and chemotherapy procedures intended to treat liver cancer. One of the noteworthy developments in this direction is the identification of an ATP-competitive mTOR inhibitor, INK128, which holds potential to suppress CD44+, a liver cancer stem cell surface marker, along with sorafenib-insensitive hepatocellular carcinoma in-vivo and in-vitro.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cell Surface Markers estimated at US$615.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period. Antibodies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.7% CAGR to reach US$703.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PCR Arrays segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.8% share of the global Cell Surface Markers market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $315.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $85.5 Million by 2026



The Cell Surface Markers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$315.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 45.37% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$85.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$93.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in North America region is attributed to the presence of prominent players, strong focus on R&D and extensive customer base. The regional market growth is augmented by rising use of cell surface markers in personalized medicine and drug discovery. The market growth is also facilitated by rising cases of chronic medical conditions, mainly cancer, and the resulting requirement of effective diagnostic capabilities. Growing healthcare and research expenditure, increased uptake of medical devices, and move towards laboratory automation are the major growth drivers fueling market expansion in developing regions.

Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Grifols, S.A.

Immucor, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818177/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cell Surface Markers: A Prelude

Researchers Indentify Over-Expression of CD8 Marker on

Cytotoxic T-Cells in Patients with COVID-19 Infection

Cell Surface Markers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Hospitals Eye on CRP as Diagnostic Marker to Distinguish Common

Cold from COVID-19

Robust Demand for Analytical Techniques and Focus on Timely

Diagnosis Drive Growth of Global Cell Surface Markers Market

Research Dominates Cell Surface Markers Market, Clinical

Diagnostics to Exhibit Fastest Growth

Flow Cytometers Lead the Cell Surface Markers Market

T and B Cells Dominate the Market

Developed Regions: Major Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Drive Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

Innovations & Advancements



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Uptake in Drug Discovery Applications Widens Market Prospects

Role of Flow Cytometry in Cell Line Development

Multicolor Flow Cytometry Offers Perfect Option to Understand

B-Cell Development

Hematology Analyzers Gain Traction in Cell Surface Marker

Identification

Growing Hematology Analyzers Market Witnesses Steady Growth

Key Technology Trends in Hematology Analyzers Market

Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand For Cell Surface

Markers

Select Markers for Cancer Stem Cell Identification

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by

Cancer Site for 2018

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region

for 2018

Use of CD Markers in Identification and Classification of

Leukocyte Populations

Most Common CD markers for Flow Cytometry

Growing Significance of Personalized Medicine: An Opportunity

for Cell Surface Markers

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2019 and 2024

RNA Sequencing Emerges as Potential Approach to Identify Cell

Surface Markers for Enabling Precision Medicine

Cell Surface Markers Grows Significantly in Stem Cell Research

Select Cell Surface Markers Used in Stem Cell Identification

and Characterization

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Markers Provide Useful Insights into

Hematopoiesis

Genetically Engineered CAR T-Cells Present Potential Weapon to

Eliminate Cancer Stem Cells and Prevent Recurrence of Cancer

Key Models

CSC Population & Noteworthy Markers

ALDH

CD44

CD90

CD133

EpCAM & EGFR

Immunotherapy Targets Natural Killer Cells to Offer Hope for

Cancer Patients

Cell Surface Markers Identification Assumes Critical Importance

amid Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown

for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,

and Others

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for Cell

Surface Markers: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes

(in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Cell Surface Markers

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of

People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019 and 2030

Clinical Management of Autoimmune Diseases

Flow Cytometry Remains the Gold Standard in HIV Testing and

Monitoring

Global HIV Prevalence: 2019

Increased Emphasis on Lab Automation Builds Opportunities

Increasing Investments on Advanced Equipment in Disease

Diagnosis Underpin Volume Growth

Growing Focus on Data Management in Research Programs Extends

Opportunities

Rat Markers

Lineage and Antibodies Specific Rat Markers

Commonly Used Key Rat Markers by Antibodies and Research Area/

Target Cell

New Anti-Rat Antibodies Products Expand Scope of Applications

ED Clone Anti-Rat Antibodies by Marker and Cell Type

Rat Flow Cytometry Panels



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Surface Markers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibodies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Antibodies by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Antibodies by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PCR

Arrays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for PCR Arrays by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for PCR Arrays by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for T

Cell by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for T Cell by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for T Cell by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for B

Cell by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for B Cell by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for B Cell by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for NK

Cell by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for NK Cell by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for NK Cell by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Monocyte Cell by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Monocyte Cell by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Monocyte Cell by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Cell Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Cell Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Cell Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Research by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Research by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clinical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Clinical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Academic & Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Academic & Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic & Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinical

Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinical

Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Largest Market for Cell Surface Markers

Rising Cancer Cases Spur Growth in Cell Surface Markers Market

Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths in the US (2019)

Number of Cancer Drugs in Development for the Years 2006, 2009,

2012, 2015 and 2018

Market Benefits from Growing Funding for Stem Cell Research

Stem Cell Research Funding in the US (in US$ Million) for the

Years 2011 through 2017

Cell Surface Markers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Surface Markers by Product - Antibodies and PCR Arrays -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

Product - Antibodies and PCR Arrays Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Antibodies

and PCR Arrays for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Surface Markers by Cell Type - T Cell, B Cell, NK Cell,

Monocyte Cell and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by Cell

Type - T Cell, B Cell, NK Cell, Monocyte Cell and Other Cell

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers by

Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for T Cell, B

Cell, NK Cell, Monocyte Cell and Other Cell Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Surface Markers by Application - Research and Clinical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

Application - Research and Clinical Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research

and Clinical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Surface Markers by End-Use - Academic & Research Institutes,

Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

End-Use - Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinical

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic &

Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

High Focus on Improving Healthcare Augurs Well for Market Growth

Number of New Cancer Cases in Canada: 2019

Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cell Surface Markers by Product - Antibodies and PCR Arrays -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

Product - Antibodies and PCR Arrays Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Antibodies

and PCR Arrays for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cell Surface Markers by Cell Type - T Cell, B Cell, NK Cell,

Monocyte Cell and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

Cell Type - T Cell, B Cell, NK Cell, Monocyte Cell and Other

Cell Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers

by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for T Cell,

B Cell, NK Cell, Monocyte Cell and Other Cell Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cell Surface Markers by Application - Research and Clinical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

Application - Research and Clinical Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Research and Clinical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cell Surface Markers by End-Use - Academic & Research

Institutes, Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

End-Use - Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinical

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic &

Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Cell Surface Markers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Surface Markers by Product - Antibodies and PCR Arrays -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

Product - Antibodies and PCR Arrays Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Antibodies

and PCR Arrays for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Surface Markers by Cell Type - T Cell, B Cell, NK Cell,

Monocyte Cell and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

Cell Type - T Cell, B Cell, NK Cell, Monocyte Cell and Other

Cell Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers by

Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for T Cell, B

Cell, NK Cell, Monocyte Cell and Other Cell Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Surface Markers by Application - Research and Clinical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

Application - Research and Clinical Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research

and Clinical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Surface Markers by End-Use - Academic & Research Institutes,

Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

End-Use - Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinical

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic &

Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Increasing Cancer Research to Drive Cell Surface Markers Market

Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands) in China: 2018

Cell Surface Markers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Surface Markers by Product - Antibodies and PCR Arrays -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

Product - Antibodies and PCR Arrays Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Antibodies

and PCR Arrays for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Surface Markers by Cell Type - T Cell, B Cell, NK Cell,

Monocyte Cell and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

Cell Type - T Cell, B Cell, NK Cell, Monocyte Cell and Other

Cell Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers by

Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for T Cell, B

Cell, NK Cell, Monocyte Cell and Other Cell Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Surface Markers by Application - Research and Clinical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: China Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

Application - Research and Clinical Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research

and Clinical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Surface Markers by End-Use - Academic & Research Institutes,

Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: China Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

End-Use - Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinical

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic &

Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Cell Surface Markers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Cancer Incidence in Europe: Number of New Cancer Cases

(in Thousands) by Site for 2018

Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cell Surface Markers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cell Surface Markers by Product - Antibodies and PCR Arrays -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

Product - Antibodies and PCR Arrays Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Antibodies

and PCR Arrays for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cell Surface Markers by Cell Type - T Cell, B Cell, NK Cell,

Monocyte Cell and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

Cell Type - T Cell, B Cell, NK Cell, Monocyte Cell and Other

Cell Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers

by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for T Cell,

B Cell, NK Cell, Monocyte Cell and Other Cell Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cell Surface Markers by Application - Research and Clinical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

Application - Research and Clinical Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Research and Clinical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cell Surface Markers by End-Use - Academic & Research

Institutes, Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

End-Use - Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinical

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic &

Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Cell Surface Markers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 103: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cell Surface Markers by Product - Antibodies and PCR Arrays -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: France Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

Product - Antibodies and PCR Arrays Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Antibodies

and PCR Arrays for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cell Surface Markers by Cell Type - T Cell, B Cell, NK Cell,

Monocyte Cell and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: France Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

Cell Type - T Cell, B Cell, NK Cell, Monocyte Cell and Other

Cell Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers

by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for T Cell,

B Cell, NK Cell, Monocyte Cell and Other Cell Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cell Surface Markers by Application - Research and Clinical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: France Historic Review for Cell Surface Markers by

Application - Research and Clinical Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: France 15-Year Perspective for Cell Surface Markers

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Research and Clinical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cell Surface Markers by End-Use - Academic & Research

Institutes, Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories and Other



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818177/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________