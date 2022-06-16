New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818100/?utm_source=GNW
Global Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market to Reach $297.7 Billion by 2024
Cross platform advertising, also known as cross-screen or cross-device advertising, is referred to the unified digital advertising strategy adopted for multiple devices such as personal computers, tablets, smart TVs, smartphones, and gaming consoles. Cross platform advertising has emerged as an integrated form of marketing, which involves planning and sequencing a seamless flow of content and messages to multiple devices. A key characteristic of such a cross platform advertising strategy is that each of the aspects complements other components. Cross-platform advertising has emerged as an efficient way for advertisers to reach out to target customers with a single advertisement broadcast on multiple platforms. Through cross-platform advertising, marketers, publishers, and advertisers can reach targeted customers from any given location, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of campaigns. Cross-platform advertising campaigns also enable marketers to engage with consumers repeatedly over different platforms. This contrasts with a conventional marketing initiative that is more massive in its approach.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Global Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising market is projected to reach US$297.7 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising, accounting for an estimated 25.4% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$80.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 25.6% over the analysis period. Future growth in the market will be primarily driven by the growing proliferation of mobile devices as the preferred digital media platform, rapid adoption across various industry verticals, improving economic environment, expanding mobile subscriber base, and increasing distribution of films and music online. Continuous shift of users towards digital media and rapid evolution in consumer behavior towards value-based advertising where the target audience is appropriately compensated for their time and attention through loyalty points, free/subsidized content, and various user-friendly tools, are additionally providing impetus to market growth.
Overall increase in advertising budgets, generous allocation of budget to online ads, increased prices for direct response vehicles and branding ads, and an increase in the number of advertising agencies incorporating online media into their integrated campaigns are some of the major factors driving market expansion. Other important factors poised to benefit market prospects in the near term include surging popularity of social media networks that promote improved targeting; increasing trend towards mobile apps offering huge potential for cross-platform advertising; growing prominence of IoT and the resultant growth in connected devices; and robust demand for digital video advertising supported by effective delivery and streaming of ad content.
- Amobee, Inc.
- Cadent LLC
- Conversant LLC
- Google, Inc.
- InMobi
- Microsoft Corporation
- PubMatic, Inc.
- RhythmOne, LLC
- Sizmek
- Tapad, Inc.
- TiVo Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Cross-Platform Advertising: A Conceptual Overview
How Does Cross-Platform Advertising Differ from Multi-Channel
Marketing?
Advantages of Cross-Platform Advertising
Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning
and Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships
Digital Advertising Expenditure Worldwide in $ Billion for the
Period 2018-2023
Digital Ad Spending as % of Total Media Ad Spending in Select
Countries for the Year 2019
Top Players in Digital Advertising Market Ranked by Digital Ad
Revenues (in $ Billion) for 2019
Cross-Platform Advertising Market: A Prelude
Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Heads for Giant
Leap Forward
Developed Markets Lead, Emerging Economies Spell Opportunities
for Cross-Platform Advertising
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Vibrant Content Consumption Raises the Opportunity for Personal
Ad-Targeting, Driving Cross Platform Advertising Market
Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Market
Prospects
Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million
Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones: Opportunity for Growth
Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2011
through 2018
Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018
-2022
Expanding Mobile Internet and Advent of High Speed Mobile
Network Technologies
Mobile Connections Worldwide: Breakdown (in %) by Network Type
and Region for 2024
Rising Internet Usage: An Opportunity for Cross-Platform
Advertising Market
Internet Penetration Rates: Internet Users as % of Population
by Region for 2019 and 2024
Top Internet-Using Countries Ranked by Number of Internet Users
(in Millions): 2019
Smart TVs: An Important Platform for Cross-Screen Advertising
Global Smart TVs Market Size in US$ Million by Region for the
Years 2019 and 2025
Rising Customer Preference for Multiscreen Activities:
Potential for Cross-Platform Advertisers
Multiscreen Content Penetration (in %) by Age Group for 2019
Common Activities Performed in Sequential Multi-Screening
Activity: 2019
Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity
for Cross-Platform Advertisers
Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users
Compared to Total Population for 2019
Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation
Better Recall Rates Drives Focus onto Integrated Cross-Platform
Advertising
Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gaining Hold an Edge over Single
Platform Campaigns
Mobile Advertising Companies Adopt Data-Driven Technologies
Trend towards Mobile Apps: Potential for Cross-Platform
Advertising
Global Mobile Apps Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
Continuous Growth in Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market
Digital/Mobile Video Ad Creatives: Percentage Breakdown of
Creative Developed by Platform
Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market: % of Budget Allocated
for Cross Platform Videos for the Years 2016-2019
Identifying Customers: Essential for Success of Cross-Platform
Ad Campaigns
Cross-Platform Advertising in Automotive Industry
Cross-Channel Advertising Hold importance for e-Commerce Market
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023
Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period
2017-2023
Content Management: A Critical Factor in Cross-Platform
Advertising
Technical Issues Present Challenges for Cross-Platform
Advertising Market
Consistency and Creativity Challenge Cross-Platform Campaigns
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Proliferation of Connected Devices Drives Potential for Cross
Platform Advertising
Advertising Budgets Allocated to Cross-Platform Video
Advertising by Agencies and Marketers in the US for the Period
2015-2018
Changing Media Consumption Trends Influence Market Growth
US Digital Media Market: Breakdown of Time Spent (in %) by
Platform for 2016 and 2019
Average Time Spent by Users Per Visit (in Minutes) by Platform
in the US for 2016 and 2019
Mobile Devices Offer Significant Growth Opportunities for Cross
Platform Advertising
CANADA
JAPAN
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
CHINA
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Digital Advertising Market in China: An Overview
Growing Utilization of Mobile Internet Drives Cross-Platform
Advertising Market
Number of Internet Users (in Million) in China for the Period
2010-2019
Penetration of Mobile Internet in China: Mobile Internet Users
as % of Total Internet Users for 2010-2018
EUROPE
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Internet Penetration Rate in the EU: Internet Users as a % of
Total Population by Country for 2019
FRANCE
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
GERMANY
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022:
(E)
Market Overview
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Asia-Pacific Presents Strong Growth Potential
AUSTRALIA
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022
(E)
INDIA
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for
2022 (E)
Market Overview
ARGENTINA
