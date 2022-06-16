New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Location Based Advertising (LBA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818085/?utm_source=GNW

Global Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market to Reach US$133 Billion by the Year 2026



Location-based advertising (LBA) constitutes a new type of advertising, encompassing the integration of mobile advertising with location-based services. Growth in the global market is propelled by rapid digitization across various industry verticals, increasing dependence of marketers on consumer data, along with rising penetration of GPS-enabled mobile devices and the internet. Growing usage of mobile data and mobile search, increasing penetration of smartphone devices, and favorable consumer demographics also boost market prospects. With mobile Internet growing at a much faster rate than computer-based Internet access, particularly in the developing countries and among the younger demographic, LBA is expected to grow at robust rate. Technological advancements, especially in the mobile phone segment and the development of novel advertisement platforms in conjunction with the requirement to reach customers on the move is another factor driving the use of LBA. In order to gain greater acceptance, LBA applications need to include the required technology to allow user freedom in search and at the same time determine the type of advertisement to reach the consumer. Also, emphasis must be placed on the advertisement context to gain the attention of user. The increased use of Wi-Fi technology also supports the growth of LBA especially in indoor environments.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Location Based Advertising (LBA) estimated at US$63.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$133 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period. Retail Outlets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.2% CAGR to reach US$62.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Public Places segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.3% share of the global Location Based Advertising (LBA) market. The public places segment`s growth is due to growing adoption of LBS among institutions, brands, and enterprises in public places. Businesses and brands with physical stores can join hands with analytics companies and LBS providers for geofencing locations, which will enable them to capture the audiences visiting such locations.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2026



The Location Based Advertising (LBA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$16.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 11.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$18.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America region dominates market share since the region was among the earliest to adopt location-based advertising and services. Growth in the regional market is also augmented by the presence of leading vendors like Facebook and Google. Key growth drivers in the Asia-Pacific region include increasing smartphone users, appeal of low-cost advertising models, and growing purchases of goods and services on e-commerce platforms.



Airports Segment to Reach $22.3 Billion by 2026



Airports represent an established end-use application sector for location-based advertising. Several options for advertising in airlines have come up, of which location-based advertising is one that is gaining increasing foothold. Airports now offer private Wi-Fi networks freely, which are being used by marketers to obtain location-based information about customers. The airlines then provide passengers with targeted advertising based on their interests and preferences. In the global Airports segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$19.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 14.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mobile Marketing Future: Precise Location-Based Advertising

Technology Trends Impacting Location-Based Marketing

Most Marketing Budgets Prioritize and Focus on Location-Based

Marketing

Growing Importance of Digital Advertising Favors Growth

World Digital Advertising Expenditure (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Digital Ad Spending as % of Total Media Ad Spending in Select

Countries for the Year 2019

Growing Relevance of AI to Location-Based Advertising

Rise in Smartphone Usage Lends Growth Opportunities for LBA

Smartphone and Tablet PCs Shipments in Million Units for the

Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Smartphone Users Worldwide (In Billion): 2016-2021E

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016

-2021

Breakdown of Mobile Internet Revenues by Category (in %): 2020

Global Internet Users in Billion for the Years 2014 through 2020

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region:

February 2021

Integrating SMS in LBA Increases Success Rate of Reaching

Target Customers

Launch of 5G Networks to Boost Growth

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Millennials: An Important Demographic

Consumer Attitude to Targeted Online Advertising by Age Group

LBA Draws Greater Consumer Insights

Mobile Search, and Navigation Apps to Drive Growth

Social Media with Location Based Features: Emerging Avenues for

Marketing

Location-based Advertising Better Grasps Consumer Attention on

Paid Social Media

How Location-based Advertising Helps Formulating Strategy?

Best Networks to Launch Localized Advertisements

LBA: A Useful Advertising Tool for Retail Outlets

Location-based Advertising (LBA) Gains Foothold at Airports

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline

Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

Geotargeting for Hospital Advertising

CheckPoints, a Location-Based Advertising Approach

Context Sensitive Advertising: Significance of Context in LBA

Issues and Challenges

Privacy Concerns Remain Big Issue

Perception of Location-Based Advertising as Spam

Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers

Consumer Willingness to Share Location and Personal Data

Location Based Advertising: A Conceptual Review

Push Approach/Push Advertising

Pull Approach/Pull Advertising

LBA Ecosystem

Significant Aspects of LBA: The Three ?R?s of LBA



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818085/?utm_source=GNW



