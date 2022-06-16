Global Industrial Robotics Market Report (2022 to 2030) - by Type, End-user, Function and Geography

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Robotics Market by Type, by End user, by Function and Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Industrial Robotics Market size was valued at USD 32.32 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 88.55 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022-2030.

Industrial robots play a vital role in automating manufacturing processes across different industries. They can perform different industrial tasks such as loading, packaging, labelling, product inspection, and shifting among others. Industrial robot increases productivity and profitability of organizations by eliminating labour-intensive activities with high degree of accuracy and efficiency. Moreover, they can work in hazardous environment such as high-pressure or vacuum chambers, and areas where there are explosions, infections, and radiation among others. They are widely used in automobiles and heavy engineering industries.



The growth in the manufacturing and electronics industries is one of the major factors fuelling the industrial robotics market growth. Also, product manufacturers are adopting robots to automate some of the repetitive processes.

According to data released in Oct, 2019, by the Robot Industry Association, more than 250,000 industrial robots had been adopted in the United States alone, giving an evaluation of the penetration rate of industrial robotics. Also, the newest industrial revolution called Industry 4.0, has raised the evolution of new technologies, like AI-enabled robots, and collaborative robots that have empowered industries to use robots to streamline industrial processes.

Moreover, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the growth of the robotics industry was accelerated due to the shortage of workers. Robots helped in enhancing the resilience of the manufacturers and cope up with production peaks while withstanding systemic shocks. Furthermore, according to CGTN, China's industrial robotic production rose by 29.2% reaching its highest growth rate in the first half of 2020.



However, high initial investment and maintenance cost along with compatibility issues are the factors expected to restrain the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, increasing integration of robotics for handling delicate semiconductors is expected to create opportunities for industrial robotics market players in the coming years.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The industrial robotics market share is segmented based on type, industry, function, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into articulated, cartesian, SCARA, cylindrical and others. Based on the Industry, the market is segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, chemical, rubber & plastics, machinery, metals, food & beverages, precision & optics and others. On the basis of function, the market is divided into soldering and welding, materials handling, assembling & disassembling, painting and dispensing, milling, cutting and processing and others. Based on the geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.



Geographical Analysis:

North America holds the lion share of the industrial robotics market at present. This is attributed to the factors such as increasing wages of workers and large-scale adoption of robots in various industries, such as entertainment, education and healthcare. Also, the U.S. has the largest defence budget globally. A large portion of this budget goes into military modernization and hardware upgrades. In recent times, there has been a substantial adoption of robots in the country's military and defence industry, which in turn boosts the industrial robotic market demand.



However, Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth in terms of market share due to the rising inclination towards automation in countries such as Japan, China and India. China is expected to drive the market growth in this region. A strong financial position allows it to invest heavily in latest tools and hardware including robots to increase the efficiency and improve industrial production.



Competitive Landscape

Lucrative growth opportunities make the industrial robotic market extremely competitive. Some of the major players in the market are ABB, Fanuc, Omron, Denso Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Brenton, LLC, Krones AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, KUKA AG and Fanuc Corporation.

Strategic alliances, acquisitions and innovations along with R&D are key strategies adopted by market players to maintain their market dominance. For instance, in September 2020, ABB launched IRB 1300 for confined spaces, which helps customers to meet the demand for more compact and faster robots. Also, in September 2020, KUKA launched a new SCARA robot that can perform tasks such as material handling, inspection tasks and small part assembly, with a payload up to 6 kg.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Industrial Robotics Market - Executive Summary



3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Market Dynamics



4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.1. Impact on Market Size

4.2. Key Player Strategies to Tackle Covid-19's Influence on Market



5. Market Share Analysis

5.1. Market Share Analysis of Top 10 Industrial Robotics Market Providers, 2021



6. Global Industrial Robotics Market, by Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Scara Modular Robots

6.3. Articulated Modular Robots

6.4. Collaborative Modular Robots

6.5. Cartesian Modular Robots

6.6. Parallel Modular Robots

6.7. Others (Spherical and Cylindrical)



7. Global Industrial Robotics Market, by Mobility

7.1. Overview

7.2. Fixed Robots

7.3. Mobile Robots



8. Global Industrial Robotics Market, by End-user

8.1. Overview

8.2. Logistics

8.3. Aerospace & Defense

8.4. Healthcare

8.5. Food & Beverages

8.6. Automotive & Transportation

8.7. Manufacturing

8.8. Media & Entertainment

8.9. Others



9. Global Industrial Robotics Market, by Region

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.5. Rest of the World



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Abb

10.2. Kuka AG

10.4. Fanuc

10.5. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

10.6. Denso Robotics

10.7. Universal Robots

10.8. Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

10.9. Omron Corporation

10.10. Rethink Robotics GmbH

10.11. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

10.12. Krones AG

10.13. Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

10.14. Brenton LLC

10.15. Doosan Robotics Inc.

10.16. Panasonic Corporation

10.17. Comau S.P.A.

10.18. Techman Robot Inc.

10.19. Schneider Electric S.E.

10.20. Precise Automation

