Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering, By Application, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market Growth & Trends



The global artificial intelligence for IT operations platform market size is expected to reach USD 33.82 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.7%. Rapid digital transformations in global business organizations have brought about increasingly complex datasets. Businesses spend a significant amount of time, cost, and effort on processing large volumes of data. IT operations are also on the edge of this transformation, wherein IT teams are required to manage complex datasets to sustain their business. Besides, there has been a considerable increase in data loads over the last few years due to the distributed architecture and dynamic nature of business applications and services.



With the increasing IT agility requirement, the artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) platform has emerged as a way for IT operations teams to keep up with business demands, trends, and aggressive digitization of IT infrastructure.AIOps platform refers to the AI platform for IT operations that combines human intelligence with automated algorithms to provide full visibility into IT systems’ performance.



For instance, in March 2022, HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company, announced a center of excellence in collaboration with IBM. This Center of Excellence will assist CSPs in modernizing their network infrastructure, simplifying operations, and transforming service delivery.



The COVID-19 outbreak has created significant challenges and uncertainties for several businesses.AIOps platform can align with the industries, operating in the digital environment amid such a challenging era of business infrastructural transformations.



The increasing digital transformation during the pandemic has led to various challenges concerning user experience, security, and the downfall of the industries. Organizations are restructuring operational infrastructure as security-related vulnerabilities in the digital environment have increased, significantly.



Under such highly dynamic circumstances, the AIOps platform helps businesses to take vigilant security measures.For instance, security teams can benefit from AIOps for cybersecurity, where they can gain data security visibility and intelligence.



These devices can perform various vital tasks, such as surveillance, threat response, and engagement.



The adoption of cloud computing has been increasing rapidly in recent years. Cloud-hosting services such as Microsoft Azure (Microsoft), AWS (Amazon Web Services, Inc.), and Google Cloud (Alphabet Inc.) appeal to many enterprises, owing to features such as the ability to scale up or down based on usage, pay-per-use, self-service, and high resiliency. These advantages, in turn, lead to lower IT expenditure, better service quality, and faster time-to-market than traditional IT offerings.



AIOps solutions enable new IT operations efficiencies by offering centralized visibility across all environments, which helps diagnose and resolve IT issues, faster. For instance, in February 2022, Deloitte, a consulting and advisory services company, has announced the launch of AIOPS.D. This "AI-fueled, plug-and-play modular" micro-services platform automates business functions such as procurement, supply chain, and finance.



Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market Report Highlights

• Organizations are deploying AIOps platforms specifically for real-time analytics and network & security management

• Most AIOps platforms focus on providing enriched company data over data about individuals, called intent data. Intent data is collected behavioral information about an individual’s online or digital activities

• The rising adoption of machine learning for infrastructure management in IT environments is one of the major factors driving the market growth

• Key players are leveraging AI and machine learning technologies to improve resilience and enhance productivity in IT operations

