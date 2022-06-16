Resgreen Group Announces Release of Significant Update to BotWay™ Fleet and Management System

Shelby Township, Michigan, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the release of a notable update to its state-of-the-art traffic control and monitoring software.

BotWay™ initiates and controls jobs, redirects traffic, interfaces with 4.0 sensors, generates real time view of the traffic scene, and provides operators useful operational controls. Upgrades made to the system include interface to opportunity charging, charge monitoring, and a feedback mechanism to report missed charge cycles. This type of reporting leads to significantly improved power management on AGV/AMRs and adds a high degree of reliability to production.

Additionally, the enhancements include process triggers based on external location events, docking status, charge level, and many other robot metrics that can trigger events such as adding jobs to an automated queuing system. All these powerful features increase the level of automation and generate detailed metrics on the material handling process giving the user an accurate and timely view of the current snapshot of operations.

“The addition and combination of these new powerful features allows for the management of the fleet with greater reliability promoting more robust operations”, says Parsh Patel CEO of RGGI. “BotWay™ is truly a state-of-the-art application with growing possibilities within the Industry 4.0 atmosphere. We are proud to bring this innovative product to market.”

