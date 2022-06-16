Global advanced biofuel market size to showcase exponential growth through 2027

Pune, India, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide advanced biofuel market , valued at USD 41.23 billion in 2021, is anticipated to showcase an appreciable CAGR through 2027, and amass a robust valuation by the forecast period end.





It then carefully crafts business intelligence pertaining to the various sub-markets based on the application spectrum and geographical bifurcation. An intricate analysis of each segment with respect to the projected growth rate, share, and revenue contribution constitutes a major portion of the study.

Besides, the document also keeps a record of the competitive developments and key trends in the industry. It further profiles all the top contenders and highlights the major priorities that businesses and new entrants should focus on to amplify profits.

Rising disposable income and booming population are boosting the demand for energy as well as transportation fuel, which along with notable advancements in the field, and augmented usage of advanced biofuel are the major factors fueling market growth.

Speaking of opportunities, increasing penetration of the product in the energy and transportation sector is likely to improve revenue flow in the ensuing years.

Segmental overview: -

Based on type, worldwide advanced biofuel marketplace is bifurcated into advanced diesel, biodiesel, advanced gasoline, biocrude, and others. Among these, the advanced diesel segment is anticipated to record a considerable growth rate during the analysis timeframe, attributable to the preference for more efficient and affordable biofuel.

Speaking of raw materials, the industry is divided into algae, camelina, jatropha, lignocellulose, and others. Herein, lignocellulose segment is gaining steady popularity due to its availability, significantly lower maintenance needs, and affordability.

Considering the scope of application, the marketplace is categorized into charging electronics, energy generation, and transportation among others. The transportation segment is likely to gain momentum during the assessment period, owing to increase in the production of public transportation vehicles, strict government regulations pertaining to fuel efficiency and emission control, and escalating prevalence of advanced biofuel manufacturing companies.

Regional outlook: -

Asia Pacific, Europe, and Americas are the key geographies defining global advanced biofuel market size and scope. Among these, Americas is touted to be a promising avenue for market expansion in the forthcoming years, creditable to higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs as well as a far greater availability of raw materials in the region.

Competitive landscape summary: -

Fujian Zhongde Energy Co. Ltd., DuPont Danisco Cellulosic Ethanol LLC, Bangchak Corporation PCL, POET-DSM Advanced Biofuels LLC, Clariant AG, Targray Technology International Inc., Sundrop Fuels Inc., INEOS Group Ltd., Gevo Inc., and Blue Marble Biomaterials (formerly Blue Marble Energy) are the major players influencing the global advanced biofuel market trends. These players are actively focusing on improving production capacity and undertaking acquisitions, mergers, and R&D activities to solidify their position in the marketplace.

Global Advanced Biofuel Market by Type (Value, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Advanced diesel

Biodiesel

Advanced gasoline

Biocrude

Others

Global Advanced Biofuel Market by Application (Value, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Energy Generation

Charging Electronics

Transportation

Others

Global Advanced Biofuel Market by Technology (Value, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Biochemical Routes

Thermochemical Routes

Global Advanced Biofuel Market by Raw Material (Value, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Camelina

Algae

Jatropha

Lignocellulose

Others

Global Advanced Biofuel Market by Region (Value, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Americas

Canada

United States

Brazil





Europe

France

Italy

United Kingdom

Germany





Asia Pacific

India

China

Indonesia





Global Advanced Biofuel Market Company Profiles (Value, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Fujian Zhongde Energy Co. Ltd.

DuPont Danisco Cellulosic Ethanol LLC

Bangchak Corporation PCL

POET-DSM Advanced Biofuels LLC

Clariant AG

Targray Technology International Inc.

Sundrop Fuels Inc.

INEOS Group Ltd.

Gevo Inc.

Blue Marble Biomaterials (formerly Blue Marble Energy)

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Advanced Biofuel Market: Product Overview

4. Global Advanced Biofuel Market: An Analysis

4.1 Global Advanced Biofuel Market

4.2 Market Size, By Value, 2017-2021

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Advanced Biofuel Market

5. Global Advanced Biofuel Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Advanced Biofuel Market Segmentation, By Applications (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Advanced Biofuel Market: By Applications (2021 & 2027)

5.3 By Transportation- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.4 By Energy Generation- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.5 By Charging Electronics- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6. Global Advanced Biofuel Market Segmentation, By Types (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Advanced Biofuel Market: By Types (2021 & 2027)

6.2 By Advanced Diesel- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.3 By Advanced Gasoline- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.4 By Biodiesel- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.5 By Biocrude- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7. Global Advanced Biofuel Market Segmentation, By Technology (Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Advanced Biofuel Market: By Technology (2021 & 2027)

7.2 By Thermochemical Routes- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7.3 By Biochemical Routes- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8. Global Advanced Biofuel Market Segmentation, By Raw Materials (Value)

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Advanced Biofuel Market: By Raw Materials (2021 & 2027)

8.2 By Lignocellulose- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.3 By Jatropha- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.4 By Camelina- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.5 By Algae- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

9. Global Advanced Biofuel Market: Regional Analysis

9.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Advanced Biofuel Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)

10. Americas Advanced Biofuel Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

10.1 Americas Advanced Biofuel Market

10.2 Americas Advanced Biofuel Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

10.3 Americas Advanced Biofuel Market: Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Applications (Transportation, Energy Generation, Charging Electronics, Others)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Types (Advanced Diesel, Advanced Gasoline, Biodiesel, Biocrude, Others)

11. Europe Advanced Biofuel Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

11.1 Europe Advanced Biofuel Market

11.2 Europe Advanced Biofuel Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

11.3 Europe Advanced Biofuel Market: Prominent Companies

11.4 Market Segmentation By Applications (Transportation, Energy Generation, Charging Electronics, Others)

11.5 Market Segmentation By Types (Advanced Diesel, Advanced Gasoline, Biodiesel, Biocrude, Others)

11.6 Market Segmentation By Technology (Thermochemical Routes, Biochemical Routes)

12. Asia Pacific Advanced Biofuel Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

12.1 Asia Pacific Advanced Biofuel Market

12.2 Asia Pacific Advanced Biofuel Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

12.3 Asia Pacific Advanced Biofuel Market: Prominent Companies

12.4 Market Segmentation By Applications (Transportation, Energy Generation, Charging Electronics, Others)

12.5 Market Segmentation By Types (Advanced Diesel, Advanced Gasoline, Biodiesel, Biocrude, Others)

13. Global Advanced Biofuel Market Dynamics

13.1 Global Advanced Biofuel Market Drivers

13.2 Global Advanced Biofuel Market Restraints

13.3 Global Advanced Biofuel Market Trends

14. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

14.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Advanced Biofuel Market - By Applications (Year 2027)

14.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Advanced Biofuel Market - By Types (Year 2027)

14.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Advanced Biofuel Market - By Technology (Year 2027)

14.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Advanced Biofuel Market - By Raw Materials (Year 2027)

14.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Advanced Biofuel Market - By Region (Year 2027)

15. Competitive Landscape





