Global Soft Tissue Biologics Market Report 2022 Featuring LifeNet Health, Surgalign, ConMed, Allosource, Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, & Zimmer Biomet

The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Soft Tissue Biologics Devices market for the year 2020 and beyond. Orthopedic soft tissue biologics are widely used in procedures where tendon or ligament is torn or damaged in the human body. They are made from substances that are naturally found in the body and can be used in regeneration and repair of the musculoskeletal tissues.

Minimally invasive surgery and arthroscopy has helped in early intervention and treatment of multiple medical conditions and regenerative medicine has facilitated the in-growth, expansion and preservation of the normal tissue.



The orthopedic soft tissue biologics Devices market is primarily driven by procedures performed for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) reconstruction, rotator cuff repair, and Achilles tendon repair. Other medical conditions where soft tissue biologics are used include: Medial Collateral Ligament repair, Lateral Collateral Ligament repair, Medial Patellofemoral Ligament repair, Ulnar Collateral Ligament repair, flexor tendon and hip flexor repair.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.

The Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Soft Tissue Biologics Devices and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends

Annualized total Soft Tissue Biologics Devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the publisher's analysts' provide unique country specific insights on the market

SWOT analysis for Soft Tissue Biologics Devices market

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Soft Tissue Biologics Devices market

Scope

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Soft Tissue Biologics marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Companies covered:

LifeNet Health Inc

Surgalign Holdings Inc

ConMed Corp

Allosource

Arthrex Inc

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corp

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

