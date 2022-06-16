Global Skin Care Products Market Report to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skin Care Products Market, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel, by End User and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Skin is one of the largest organs that receive the most damage owing to ultraviolet (UV) rays and pollution exposure. Consequently, there has been an increase among the masses towards engaging in a regular skin care regime, thus making it an integral part of personal well-being. This has led to the introduction of diversified products containing various chemical and herbal elements, aiming at overall enhancement and maintenance of healthy skin. Urban regions, in particular, have been witnessed increased consumer preference towards various skin care products owing to rising disposable income, aggressive promotional activities, and launch of innovative products by manufacturers.
Parents are becoming more conscious with the products that are being used for their infants. Skin care products manufacturing companies are developing more and more suitable products for the infants. For instance, In January 2022, Glowderma, a German skin care brand tied up with Sanosan, a global premium skin care brand to market and baby skin care products in India. The company has launched Sanosan Baby skin care product range exclusively for the North India and rest of the India, Sanosan Baby Skin care range includes Sanosan Baby Skin Care Cream and Sanosan Baby Care Lotion.
The online skin care products distribution channel also plays a crucial role in contributing towards the segment growth due to the wide products availability of premium skin care brands on different online shopping applications and websites. The products are being readily available on different platforms at discounted offers and are subjected to cashback and easy return policies. For instance, according to a press release by cosmetics design-Europe, a cosmetic news platform in Europe, the number of people purchasing skin care products is increased by 18% after the pandemic due to discounts offered by the retailers, which shows that consumers are more relaying on the online platforms for products shopping.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of Skin Care Products market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global skin care products market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Unilever Plc., Coty Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Proctor & Gamble Co., L'Oreal S.A., Revlon Inc., Kao Corporation, Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG., Colgate Palmolive Company, Natura & co., Estee Lauder Inc.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global skin care products market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, extruded aluminum profiles manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global skin care products market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product type
- Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
- Market Snippet, By End User
- Market Snippet, By Country/Region
- Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Key Developments
- Industry Trend
4. Global Skin Care Products Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19)Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Skin Care Products Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Skin Care Products Market, By Product Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Bn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Anti-Aging Products
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Skin Whitening Products
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Sensitive Skin Products
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Anti-Acne Products
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Dry Skin Care Products
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Infant Skin Care Products
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
6. Global Skin Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2028 (US$ Bn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Hypermarket
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Supermarket
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Cosmetic Stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Online Stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
7. Global Skin Care Products Market, By End User, 2017-2028 (US$ Bn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Male
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Female
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Kids
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
8. Global Skin Care Products Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Bn)
9. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- Unilever Plc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Coty Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Johnson & Johnson Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Proctor & Gamble Co.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- L'Oreal S.A.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Revlon Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Kao Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Avon Products Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Beiersdorf AG.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Colgate Palmolive Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Natura & co.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Estee Lauder Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7dz5t
Attachment