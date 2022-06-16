Worldwide Hair Care Products Industry to 2028 - Featuring Procter Gamble, Avon Products and Revlon Among Others

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Care Products Market, by Type, by Distribution Type, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Hair care may involve cleaning, repairing, coloring, or styling of hair. Demand for hair care products is increasing due to growing hair and scalp problems, around 50% of all women start losing their hair by the time they reach 50 years of age. Women's hair loss statistics show that 29% of women with hair loss reported two key symptoms of depression. Hair maintenance products help men and women uphold their hair health and cleanliness and protect it from damage. The products include shampoo, conditioner, oil, serum, and others used in hair nourishment and are available in different forms such as liquid, gel, cream, and lotion. A variety of products are present in the marketplace for different applications depending upon the type of hair.
The hair care products market has been growing exponentially in India at an accelerating rate, especially in the urban areas. This can be attributed to several factors such as the influence of western culture, such as changing hair color and styling hair. Currently, there is an exhaustive range of various types of cosmetic products in the market. Every cosmetic product consists of different types of chemicals, and hence, it is important for the government to look after the interest of consumers and ensure that the products are safe to use.
For instance, in India, the central authority for discharging regulatory functions relating to drugs and cosmetics is the Central Drugs Standard Organization (CDSCO) which is headed by the Drugs Controller General of India. The primary goal of CDSCO is to ensure the safety, efficiency, and quality of drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices. Every state also consists of a state level authority known as the SDCA or the State Drug Control Authority which is responsible for the implementation of the regulations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.
Hair care products manufacturing companies are focusing on the launch of new and advanced products to enhance their market position. For instance, in November 2021, TreSemme, a hair care product manufacturing brand, launched the Trireme Blindagem Antifrizz line featuring hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed keratin, and "Pro-Ionic" technology. Together, these ingredients help reduce the dry appearance and frizz, leaving hair more nourished and brighter. It has six products: shampoo, conditioner, super conditioner, leave-in, thermal protector, and finishing oil.
