New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Manufacturer Type, By Drug Type, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06155752/?utm_source=GNW



High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Growth & Trends



The global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 38.84 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028. The market is driven by an increased focus on targeted therapies and a surge in demand for cancer therapies.



The rising prevalence of cancer is a major factor expected to drive the market for high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs). According to the WHO, cancer is the second biggest cause of death, causing over 9.6 million deaths in 2018 and the use of tobacco is responsible for 22% of cancer deaths. As per the CDC, the risk factors such as lifestyle changes including smoking, obesity, alcohol consumption, and exposure to UV radiation from the sun or tanning beds have contributed to the overall burden of the disease. Moreover, the cost of cancer care is anticipated to reach USD 174 billion by the end of 2020, which is anticipated to accelerate the market growth.



Increased demand for antiviral drugs such as remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment is fueling the demand for high potency antiviral HPAPIs. The change in supplier dynamics owing to COVID-19 and the increased focus of governments on pharmaceutical raw materials, such as HPAPIs, are driving the market.



Japan and China are among the leading countries with numerous biotech companies involved in the production of HPAPIs.The presence of major companies such as Takeda and Sankyo has boosted the development of biotechnology-derived APIs in these countries.



Furthermore, the growth of the biotech segment can be attributed to the high investments in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sectors. This allows the innovation of new molecules that aid in the treatment of diseases, such as cancer.



Key players are leveraging various strategies to increase their production capabilities and promote the outreach of their product offerings.For instance, in July 2020, CordenPharma International announced the expansion of its peptide manufacturing unit in Colorado to address the increased demand for peptide APIs.



This expansion will enable the company to grow and help in generating increased revenue.



High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report Highlights

• In 2020, the synthetic product segment held the largest share of over 70.0% owing to the easy availability of raw materials and highly developed manufacturing systems

• By manufacturer type, the outsourced segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period

• Based on drug type, the innovative segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the increased focus on R&D

• In terms of application, the oncology segment dominated the HPAPIs market in 2020 owing to the rising incidence of cancer worldwide

• Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the improving manufacturing infrastructure and the presence of numerous generic HPAPI manufacturing companies

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06155752/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________