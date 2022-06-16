Global Wood Plastic Composite Market Report to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Plastic Composite Market, by Type, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Wood plastic composite is panel or lumber product made from recycled plastic and small wood particles or fibers. Wood plastic composites (WPC) are relatively new products as compared to natural lumber or traditional wood composites such as particleboard or fiberboard. In general, manufacturing of WPC is a two-step process. Combination of wood and thermoplastic such as high density polyethylene (HDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) are mixed together dough-like-consistency called compounding.
Mixing can be handled by either batch or continuous process. In addition to the main ingredient wood with grain size ranging from 20 to 60 mesh, plastic coupling agents, stabilizer, foaming agents or dyes also are added to enhance properties of the final product for a particular use. The majority of WPC is produced by extrusion process, which uses variety of extruder types such as single screw or double screw to form final shape of the material.
For instance, in August 2021, Teknor Apex co., a chemical company had developed a new weatherable polyolefin based outer layer or 'cap' layers of dark color wood plastic composite decking which provides greater durability and scratch resistance than any other material, this material is named as WG-9000. Moreover, Capstock is a new kind of composite decking material that combines composites (plastic and wood fiber core) with a 'durable' exterior layer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), the Capstock work as a hybrid material layer on the wood plastic composite which improves the durability.
For instance, JRS, J.RETTENMAIER & SOHNE group, is an industry working on the development, processing, and optimization of high-grade natural fiber from the cellulose, wood, grain, and fruit plant for use in pharmaceutical, foodstuff, animal feed, industry and technology.
Moreover, the company had developed a new technology of additive manufacturing (3D printing) for the exploration the wood plastic composites which will help for the manufacturing of the complex geometries. For example use in the medical applications. The company is further working on the improvement on the adhesion of the hydrophilic natural wood fibers and hydrophobic polyolefin.
For instance, China developed a new co-extrusion technology for the development of the single material extrusion molding, used for the manufacturing of mainstream processing method for the wood plastic composite products, use for the manufacturing of plates, profiles and pipes. This latest development has opened the application sector of wood plastic composite in a larger area.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of global wood plastic composite market, and provides market size (US$ Billion and Kilotons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global wood plastic composite market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Tamco Building Products, Trex Company Inc, Meghani group, Beologic, Seven Trust, UFP Industries Inc, Fiberson LLC, Axion International, Polyplank AB, TimberTech, Universal forests Products, and Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co KG.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global wood plastic composite market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, extruded aluminum profiles manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global wood plastic composite market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Type
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Key Developments
- Industry Trend
4. Global Wood Plastic Composite Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Wood Plastic Composite Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Wood Plastic Composite Market, By Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Billion and Kilotons)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- PE-based Composites
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Billion and Kilotons)
- PVC-based Composites
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Billion and Kilotons)
- PP-based Composites
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Billion and Kilotons)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Billion and Kilotons)
6. Global Wood Plastic Composite Market, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Billion and Kilotons)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Building & Construction
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Billion and Kilotons)
- Automotive Components
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Billion and Kilotons)
- Industrial & Consumer Products
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Billion and Kilotons)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Billion and Kilotons)
7. Global Wood Plastic Composite Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Billion and Kilotons)
8. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- Tamco Building products
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Trex Company Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Meghani group
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Beologic
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Seven trust
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- UFP industries Inc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Fiberson LLC
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Axion international
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Polyplank AB
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- TimberTech
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Universal Forest products
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co KG
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6sugzb
Attachment