Global Wood Plastic Composite Market Report to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Wood plastic composite is panel or lumber product made from recycled plastic and small wood particles or fibers. Wood plastic composites (WPC) are relatively new products as compared to natural lumber or traditional wood composites such as particleboard or fiberboard. In general, manufacturing of WPC is a two-step process. Combination of wood and thermoplastic such as high density polyethylene (HDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) are mixed together dough-like-consistency called compounding.

Mixing can be handled by either batch or continuous process. In addition to the main ingredient wood with grain size ranging from 20 to 60 mesh, plastic coupling agents, stabilizer, foaming agents or dyes also are added to enhance properties of the final product for a particular use. The majority of WPC is produced by extrusion process, which uses variety of extruder types such as single screw or double screw to form final shape of the material.



For instance, in August 2021, Teknor Apex co., a chemical company had developed a new weatherable polyolefin based outer layer or 'cap' layers of dark color wood plastic composite decking which provides greater durability and scratch resistance than any other material, this material is named as WG-9000. Moreover, Capstock is a new kind of composite decking material that combines composites (plastic and wood fiber core) with a 'durable' exterior layer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), the Capstock work as a hybrid material layer on the wood plastic composite which improves the durability.



For instance, JRS, J.RETTENMAIER & SOHNE group, is an industry working on the development, processing, and optimization of high-grade natural fiber from the cellulose, wood, grain, and fruit plant for use in pharmaceutical, foodstuff, animal feed, industry and technology.

Moreover, the company had developed a new technology of additive manufacturing (3D printing) for the exploration the wood plastic composites which will help for the manufacturing of the complex geometries. For example use in the medical applications. The company is further working on the improvement on the adhesion of the hydrophilic natural wood fibers and hydrophobic polyolefin.



For instance, China developed a new co-extrusion technology for the development of the single material extrusion molding, used for the manufacturing of mainstream processing method for the wood plastic composite products, use for the manufacturing of plates, profiles and pipes. This latest development has opened the application sector of wood plastic composite in a larger area.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of global wood plastic composite market, and provides market size (US$ Billion and Kilotons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global wood plastic composite market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Tamco Building Products, Trex Company Inc, Meghani group, Beologic, Seven Trust, UFP Industries Inc, Fiberson LLC, Axion International, Polyplank AB, TimberTech, Universal forests Products, and Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co KG.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global wood plastic composite market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, extruded aluminum profiles manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global wood plastic composite market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Type

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Wood Plastic Composite Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Wood Plastic Composite Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Wood Plastic Composite Market, By Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Billion and Kilotons)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

PE-based Composites

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Billion and Kilotons)

PVC-based Composites

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Billion and Kilotons)

PP-based Composites

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Billion and Kilotons)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Billion and Kilotons)

6. Global Wood Plastic Composite Market, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Billion and Kilotons)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Building & Construction

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Billion and Kilotons)

Automotive Components

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Billion and Kilotons)

Industrial & Consumer Products

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Billion and Kilotons)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Billion and Kilotons)

7. Global Wood Plastic Composite Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Billion and Kilotons)

8. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Tamco Building products

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Trex Company Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Meghani group

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Beologic

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Seven trust

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

UFP industries Inc

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Fiberson LLC

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Axion international

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Polyplank AB

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

TimberTech

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Universal Forest products

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co KG

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

