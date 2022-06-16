The Global 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 7.96 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284972/?utm_source=GNW

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the 2D and 3D machine vision systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in machine vision technology, increasing demand for automation, and rising application of the Internet of things (IoT).

The 2D and 3D machine vision systems market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The 2D and 3D machine vision systems market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• 2D Machine vision systems

• 3D Machine vision systems



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the development of 3D medical display systems as one of the prime reasons driving the 2D and 3D machine vision systems market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in demand for industry 4.0 and rising demand from food and beverage industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 2D and 3D machine vision systems market vendors that include Acrovision Ltd., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Balluff GmbH, Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Canon Inc., Cognex Corp., EPIC Systems Group LLC, HTE Technologies, IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh, Intel Corp., ISRA VISION AG, Keyence Corp., MATRIX VISION GmbH, MESH Automation Inc., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., OMRON Corp., SICK AG, Simac Techniek NV, Teledyne DALSA Inc., TKH Group NV, and Tordivel AS. Also, the 2D and 3D machine vision systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

