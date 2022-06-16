The Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 3.34 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284970/?utm_source=GNW

34 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period. Our report on the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of BPH coupled with increasing risk factors, emergence of innovative technologies, and rise in demand for laser therapy as an effective alternative to TURP.

The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market analysis includes the therapy segment and geographic landscape.



The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market is segmented as below:

By Therapy

• TURP

• Laser therapy

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing preference of in-office based minimally invasive surgical techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of robotic-assisted surgery for BPH and key development will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market covers the following areas:

• Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market sizing

• Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market forecast

• Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market vendors that include Astellas Pharma Inc., biolitec AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Butterfly Medical, Coloplast AS, Convergent Laser Technologies, IPG Photonics Corp., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medeon Biodesign Inc., Medifocus Inc., Olympus Europa SE and Co. KG, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., ProArc Medical, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, SRS Medical, Teleflex Inc., Urologix LLC, Vendor Credentialing Service LLC dba symplr, and Zenflow Inc. Also, the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

