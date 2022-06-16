The Global Mobile Edge Computing Market is expected to grow by $ 1.60 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.21% during the forecast period

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Edge Computing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284968/?utm_source=GNW

21% during the forecast period. Our report on the mobile edge computing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in the data traffic, surging demand for low latency computing, and growth in number of IoT devices.

The mobile edge computing market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The mobile edge computing market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Hardware

• Software



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the strategic collaboration among market participants as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile edge computing market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for smartphones in developing nations and demand for enhanced quality of experience (QoE) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on mobile edge computing market covers the following areas:

• Mobile edge computing market sizing

• Mobile edge computing market forecast

• Mobile edge computing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile edge computing market vendors that include ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., AT and T Inc., COMSovereign Holding Corp., GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Nokia Corp., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., SMART Global Holdings Inc., TelcoDR Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, and ZTE Corp. Also, the mobile edge computing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

