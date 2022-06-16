The Global Medium Voltage Transformer Market is expected to grow by $ 3.76 billion from 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medium Voltage Transformer Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284965/?utm_source=GNW

92% during the forecast period. Our report on the medium voltage transformer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing investments in electric power systems, an increase in power transmission and distribution activities, and the prominent presence of power plants.

The medium voltage transformer market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The medium voltage transformer market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Dry medium voltage transformers

• Oil-immersed medium voltage transformers

• VPI medium voltage transformers



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of 3d printing technology to manufacture transformers as one of the prime reasons driving the medium voltage transformer market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing power generation from renewables and increasing urbanization and industrialization will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the medium voltage transformer market covers the following areas:

• Medium voltage transformer market sizing

• Medium voltage transformer market forecast

• Medium voltage transformer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medium voltage transformer market vendors that include ALCE Electric Industry and Trade Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS SA, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hammond Power Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., MGM Transformer Co., Ningbo Tianan Group Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG, TWB SA, and WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA. Also, the medium voltage transformer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

