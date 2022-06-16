Guardian Capital Announces June 2022 Distributions for Guardian Capital ETFs

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP announces the following regular cash distributions for the period ending June 30, 2022, in respect of the ETF series of the Guardian Capital funds listed below (the “Guardian Capital ETFs”). In each case, the distribution will be paid on June 30, 2022 to unitholders of record on June 24, 2022. The ex-dividend date in each case is June 23, 2022.



Guardian Capital ETFs Series of ETF Units Distribution

Frequency TSX Trading

Symbol Distribution Amount

(per ETF Unit) Guardian Directed Equity Path ETF Hedged ETF Units Monthly GDEP $0.0746 Guardian Directed Equity Path ETF Unhedged ETF Units Monthly GDEP.B $0.0684 Guardian Directed Premium Yield ETF Hedged ETF Units Monthly GDPY $0.1231 Guardian Directed Premium Yield ETF Unhedged ETF Units Monthly GDPY.B $0.1133 Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth ETF Hedged ETF Units Quarterly GIQG $0.02511 Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth ETF Unhedged ETF Units Quarterly GIQG.B $0.02511 Guardian i3 US Quality Growth ETF Hedged ETF Units Quarterly GIQU $02 Guardian i3 US Quality Growth ETF Unhedged ETF Units Quarterly GIQU.B $02 Guardian i3 Global REIT ETF Hedged ETF Units Quarterly GIGR $0.2277 Guardian i3 Global REIT ETF Unhedged ETF Units Quarterly GIGR.B $0.2277 Guardian Canadian Bond ETF ETF Units Quarterly GCBD $0.1338 Guardian Canadian Sector Controlled Equity Fund Unhedged ETF Units Quarterly GCSC $0.1051

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) is a diversified, global financial services company operating in two main business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. As at March 31, 2022, Guardian had C$53.1 billion of assets under management and C$30.5 billion of assets under administration. Guardian provides extensive institutional and private wealth financial solutions to clients through its subsidiaries, while offering comprehensive wealth management services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer and insurance distribution network. It also maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$741 million as at March 31, 2022. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of trustworthiness, integrity and stability have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase Guardian Capital ETFs and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell ETF units on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). If the ETF units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying ETF units and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

1 This is the initial quarterly distribution for this series of ETF units.

2 There is no quarterly distribution for this series of ETF units, in respect of the period ending June 30, 2022.