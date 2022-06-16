EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that the Company granted non-statutory stock options to new employees as inducement awards outside the Company’s 2016 Long-Term Incentive Plan in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Company granted stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 55,500 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals common stock to nine new employees. The stock options were granted on June 15, 2022. The grants were approved by the Compensation Committee and made as an inducement material to each employee entering into employment with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option awards have an exercise price of $7.93 per share, the closing price of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ common stock on June 15, 2022. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s date of grant and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting of the options is subject to the employee’s continued service with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals through the applicable vesting dates.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The proven Durasert drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients' eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products, including YUTIQ® for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, which is currently marketed by the Company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

