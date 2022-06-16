The Global Low Code Development Platform Market is expected to grow by $ 35.73 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.96% during the forecast period

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Code Development Platform Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284964/?utm_source=GNW

96% during the forecast period. Our report on the low code development platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the pricing strategies of vendors, the growing need for rapid customization, and enterprise mobility that enables users to develop a business application.

The low code development platform market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The low code development platform market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Platform

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the surge in digital transformation in its industry as one of the prime reasons driving the low code development platform market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for robust solutions to maximize visibility and strategic collaboration among market participants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the low code development platform market covers the following areas:

• Low code development platform market sizing

• Low code development platform market forecast

• Low code development platform market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading low code development platform market vendors that include AgilePoint Inc., Appian Corp., Aura Difusion SL, Betty Blocks BV, CREATION EMEA Ltd., Cybozu Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Idera Inc., Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Mendix Technology BV, Microsoft Corp., Netcall plc, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Nintex Global Ltd., Oracle Corp., OutSystems Software em Rede SA, Pegasystems Inc., Pramati Software Pvt. Ltd., Quickbase Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Skuid Inc., Thinkwise Innovation B.V., TrackVia Inc., Tyler Technologies Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Also, the low code development platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284964/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________