Global Ethernet Cable Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

The global ethernet cable market size was valued at $10.49 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $29.23 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Ethernet cables are the connecting applications, which are used to provide local area networks (LANs) access to devices of users. The cables can transfer data in electrical, optical, or digital ways. Most of these cables feature an outside shield to prevent data loss and are designed to carry the highest bandwidth and transfer rate possible. Depending on design, protocol, and scale of the network, different classes of network cables such as optical fiber cable, coaxial cable, and twisted pair cables are utilized.



Growth of the global ethernet cable market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as surge in demand for high-speed internet facility, increase in application of automation across industries, and reliable performance of ethernet cables. In addition, rapid urbanization in developing economies leads to increase in data consumption, which drives the overall market growth. However, high initial cost acts as a major restraint for the global ethernet cable industry. On the contrary, surge in demand for ethernet cable from the industrial sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the ethernet cable market during the forecast period.



The global ethernet cable market is segmented on the basis of type, cable type, cable category, application, and region. By Type, the market is classified into copper cable and fiber optic cable. On the basis of cable type, it is fragmented into unshielded twisted pair and shielded twisted pair. By cable category, it is divided into CAT 5E, CAT 6, CAT 6A, CAT 7, CAT 8, and others. By application, it is categorized into residential, industrial, and commercial.



Region wise, the ethernet cable market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America dominated the ethernet cable market in 2020, and is projected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in the fiber optic cable segment.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witnesses significant growth by the end of the forecast period, followed by LAMEA. The key players operating in the market include Belden Inc., Prysmian Group, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., the Siemon Company, SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co. KG, Nexans S.A., Southwire Company LLC, Hitachi, Ltd., SIEMENS AG, and Schneider Electric S.E.



