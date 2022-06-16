ParcelPal Announces Further Western U.S. Expansion with a Major Carrier

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (the “Company” or “ParcelPal”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0A) is pleased to announce that, as part of the Company’s broader plan to continue to diversify its customer base, execute on additional profitable business engagements and its continued expansion in the United States, we have begun operating a site in the Utah area.



This business expansion involves the same major carrier that is involved in the acquisition that we announced last week; however, this is an entirely new site and new city, and unrelated to our previously announced acquisition. We look forward to providing services to one of the largest express transportation and logistics provider in the world and further developing this valuable business relationship at this site and in future expansions.

Importantly, this expansion has been organically developed and did not involve the issuance of stock or cash to acquire this site. We hope to continue such expansions in the near and long term, bringing further revenue, improved operating margins and shareholder value.

CEO Rich Wheeless commented: “We just recently started working with this new major customer, and acquiring this additional business will allow us to be able to further increase and diversify our business in the immediate and longer term. This will also give us the opportunity to gain a stronger footprint in the surrounding states due to the global supply issues. We have not only been able to rapidly increase our revenue and margins, but have shown significant financial operating improvement over the past year, and I look forward to continuing this trend.”

The Company looks forward to providing additional material updates in the coming weeks.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, and now in the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

