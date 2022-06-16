Worldwide BCG Vaccine Industry to 2030 - Featuring Intervax, Sanofi and Stetens Serum Institute Among Others

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BCG Vaccine Market by Demographics (Pediatric and Adults: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global BCG vaccine market was valued at $46,637.5 thousands in 2020, and is projected to reach $74,269.55 thousands by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.



Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine is the only vaccine available for the prevention of human forms of tuberculosis (TB). This vaccine is generally administered to children at birth in countries with high incidence of TB. In regions with low level of TB, only children at high risk are typically immunized, whereas adults are generally not immunized. However, adults (up to the age of 35) who are frequently exposed to drug-resistant TB may also be given BCG vaccine.



The global BCG vaccine market is driven by increase in prevalence of tuberculosis and rise in technological advancements in vaccine research. Moreover, the increase in government initiatives and focus on immunization programs globally boost the market growth. However, side effects of BCG vaccine and the global shortage of BCG vaccine restrain this growth. Untapped market potential in developing regions are expected to present numerous opportunities for market development during the forecast period.



The BCG vaccine market is segmented on the basis of demographics, and region. On the basis of demographics, it is bifurcated into pediatrics (0-18 Years) and Adults (19-35 years). Region wise, the market is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Rest of the World.



Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities

An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the BCG vaccine market is provided

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4.1. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2020

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4: Bcg Vaccine Market, by Demographics

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Demographics

4.2. Pediatrics (Age 0-18 Years)

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Adults (Age 19-35 Years)

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Bcg Vaccine Market, by Region



Chapter 6: Company Profiles

6.1. Aj Biologics

6.1.1. Company Overview

6.1.2. Key Executives

6.1.3. Company Snapshot

6.1.4. Operating Business Segments

6.1.5. Product Portfolio

6.1.6. Business Performance

6.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

6.2. China National Group Corporation (Sinopharm)

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Key Executives

6.2.3. Company Snapshot

6.2.4. Operating Business Segments

6.2.5. Product Portfolio

6.2.6. Business Performance

6.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

6.3. Greensignal Biopharma Limited

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Key Executives

6.3.3. Company Snapshot

6.3.4. Operating Business Segments

6.3.5. Product Portfolio

6.3.6. Business Performance

6.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

6.4. Intervax Ltd.

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Key Executives

6.4.3. Company Snapshot

6.4.4. Operating Business Segments

6.4.5. Product Portfolio

6.4.6. Business Performance

6.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

6.5. Japan Bcg Laboratory

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Key Executives

6.5.3. Company Snapshot

6.5.4. Operating Business Segments

6.5.5. Product Portfolio

6.5.6. Business Performance

6.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

6.6. Merck and Co. Inc.

6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.2. Key Executives

6.6.3. Company Snapshot

6.6.4. Operating Business Segments

6.6.5. Product Portfolio

6.6.6. Business Performance

6.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

6.7. Sanofi

6.7.1. Company Overview

6.7.2. Key Executives

6.7.3. Company Snapshot

6.7.4. Operating Business Segments

6.7.5. Product Portfolio

6.7.6. Business Performance

6.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

6.8. Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

6.8.1. Company Overview

6.8.2. Key Executives

6.8.3. Company Snapshot

6.8.4. Operating Business Segments

6.8.5. Product Portfolio

6.8.6. Business Performance

6.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

6.9. Stetens Serum Institute

6.9.1. Company Overview

6.9.2. Key Executives

6.9.3. Company Snapshot

6.9.4. Operating Business Segments

6.9.5. Product Portfolio

6.9.6. Business Performance

6.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

6.10. Torlak Institute of Virology

6.10.1. Company Overview

6.10.2. Key Executives

6.10.3. Company Snapshot

6.10.4. Operating Business Segments

6.10.5. Product Portfolio

6.10.6. Business Performance

6.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xsi57e