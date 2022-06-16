Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
16 June 2022
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 20 June 2022
Effective from 20 June 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 20 June 2022 to 20 September 2022:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030507348, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 20 June 2022: 0.5780% pa
