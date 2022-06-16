ESE Entertainment Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

- Record quarterly revenue of $15.0 million, year-over-year increase of 1,994%
- Record gross profit of $3.8 million, year-over-year increase of 2,748%
- Record adjusted EBITDA1 of $884,751
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF), a gaming and esports company that provides a range of services to leading video game developers and publishers, is pleased to announce that is has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the “Financial Statements”) and related management’s discussion and analysis (the “MD&A”) for the three months ended April 30, 2022 (“Q2 2022”) the highlights of which are presented in this news release. The Financial Statements and MD&A are available on www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights:
- Revenue of $15.00 million for Q2 2022, representing a 1,994% increase from revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2021 of $0.72 million.
- Gross profit of $3.82 million for Q2 2022, representing a 2,748% increase from gross profit in Q2 2021 of $0.13 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $884,751 in Q2 2022, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of ($832,195) in Q2 2021.
- Total assets as at April 30, 2022 of $38.06 million, compared to total assets as at April 30, 2021 of $15.94 million.
“We are excited to share our Q2 2022 financial performance with shareholders, which is our seventh straight quarter in a row of record growth. This was the first quarter that included the financial performance of our most recent acquisition, Gameaddik. The combined operations have proven to deliver record revenue growth, improve margins, and reach a critical milestone of achieving positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time in company history. This performance is a testament to our entire team, which continues to execute at the highest level and deliver on our business plan and growth strategy. As we start to unlock synergies of the combined operations, we are setting our sights on continued organic growth,” stated Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE.
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures” at the end of this press release.
Q2 2022 Operational Highlights:
- Announced a partnership agreement with Opera, one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand. The agreement focuses on providing advertising services in connection with the promotion of Opera GX, Opera’s gamer-oriented browser
- Completed the acquisition of 9327-7358 Quebec Inc. DBA Gameaddik, adding new technology to ESE’s global 360 esports business
- Appointed the Founder and CEO of Gameaddik, Eric Jodoin, as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ESE Entertainment
- Announced that the Company’s subsidiary, Digital Motorsports signed a reseller agreement with Corsair Gaming – a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gaming gear
- Announced that its media division, Frenzy, is launching a new broadcast studio in Warsaw, Poland. The first project produced from the new studio will be VRL East: Surge, a competition in the game VALORANT carried out in 20 countries
- Announced that it has started a new division of its business focused on expanding its existing business products and services to internet gambling companies
- Signed a Partnership Agreement with Waveform Entertainment Inc., a highly regarded esports entertainment company with clients that include ESL Gaming (recently merged and sold as ESL Faceit Group to Savvy Gaming Group), DreamHack, Ubisoft, Redbull, and more
- Announced a Partnership Agreement with Cowana GmbH (“Cowana”), a highly regarded European esports entertainment company with clients that include Bethesda Softworks, Capcom, NVIDIA, BENQ, and more
The following table presents a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended April 30, 2022, and the three months ended April 30, 2021:
|Three months ended
April 30, 2022
|Three months ended
April 30, 2021
|(In Canadian dollars)
|$
(unaudited)
|$
(unaudited)
|Net loss
|(2,014,133
|)
|(3,814,622
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|319,713
|735
|Depreciation
|104,696
|5,181
|Commissions
|52,702
|4,704
|Finder's fees and stamp duty for acquisitions
|749,624
|1,000,498
|Share-based payments
|1,629,218
|1,981,730
|Interest
|47,068
|-
|Impairment of K1CK assets
|-
|Accretion
|33,005
|-
|Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|(37,142
|)
|-10,421
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|884,751
| (832,195
|)
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures” at the end of this press release.
The financial and operating results included in this news release are based on the Financial Statements and the MD&A, which were released on June 16, 2022. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A will be published under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
All amounts are in Canadian dollars.
ESE Entertainment Inc.
Konrad Wasiela
Chief Executive Officer and Director
About ESE Entertainment Inc.
ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com
ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
|April 30, 2022
|April 30, 2021
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|2,498,993
|$
|4,825,072
|Receivables (Note 8)
|7,156,762
|844,148
|Prepaid expense and deposits
|519,683
|448,616
|Inventory
|613,684
|406,549
|10,789,122
|6,524,385
|Property and equipment (Note 9)
|1,488,938
|346,995
|Other assets
|501,608
|-
|Deposit (Note 10)
|287,864
|311,219
|Unallocated purchase price (Notes 5, 6 and 7)
|24,989,451
|8,761,762
|Total assets
|$
|38,056,983
|$
|15,944,361
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 11 and 18)
|$
|3,718,751
|$
|1,000,785
|Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 12)
|189,068
|71,574
|Frenzy and GameAddik acquisition payment commitment (Notes 6 and 7)
|3,934,123
|-
|Deferred revenue (Note 19)
|262,867
|234,390
|8,104,809
|1,306,749
|Loans and credit facilities (Note 13)
|367,493
|-
|Convertible notes (Note 14)
|2,661,197
|-
|Lease liabilities (Note 12)
|238,735
|126,551
|11,372,234
|1,433,300
|EQUITY
|Share capital (Note 15)
|41,996,442
|28,707,147
|Share subscriptions received
|12,756
|1,050
|Commitment to issue shares (Notes 5, 6 and 15)
|4,883,853
|4,755,754
|Contributed surplus
|4,757,520
|2,388,107
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(11,764
|)
|(107,129
|)
|Deficit
|(24,976,159
|)
|(21,202,268
|)
|Equity attributable to shareholders
|26,662,648
|14,542,661
|Non-controlling interest
|22,101
|(31,600
|)
|Total equity
|26,684,749
|14,511,061
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|38,056,983
|$
|15,944,361
ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
|For the three months ended
April 30,
|For the six months ended
April 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenue
|$
|15,002,676
|$
|716,293
|$
|23,028,370
|$
|908,799
|Cost of sales
|11,177,780
|582,012
|17,791,750
|582,012
|Gross profit
|3,824,896
|134,281
|5,236,620
|326,787
|Expenses
|Advertising and event planning
|291,682
|160,524
|1,017,633
|307,053
|Depreciation (Note 9)
|104,696
|5,181
|180,970
|5,181
|Bank charges
|10,822
|14,189
|18,995
|16,312
|Consulting fees (Note 18)
|145,133
|491,210
|633,379
|984,878
|Commissions
|52,702
|4,704
|76,822
|4,704
|Finder’s fees paid for acquisitions (Note 4, 5, 6 and 7)
|749,624
|1,000,498
|1,007,215
|1,000,498
|Office and miscellaneous
|708,155
|27,802
|1,141,593
|68,558
|Professional fees (Note 18)
|504,062
|179,752
|674,717
|260,836
|Rent
|88,238
|3,846
|96,161
|5,787
|Share-based payments (Notes 15 and 18)
|1,629,218
|1,981,730
|2,155,419
|2,258,475
|Transfer agent and filing fees
|41,853
|43,466
|90,569
|73,313
|Travel and conferences
|65,720
|8,995
|101,911
|12,738
|Investor relations
|30,613
|-
|30,613
|-
|Wages and benefits
|1,025,802
|46,508
|1,187,538
|125,053
|Website hosting and development
|25,812
|6,288
|142,047
|7,888
|5,474,132
|3,974,693
|8,555,582
|5,131,274
|Loss before other items
|(1,649,236
|)
|(3,840,412
|)
|(3,318,962
|)
|(4,804,487
|)
|Other items:
|Other (expense) income
|(2,253
|)
|16,104
|(12,049
|)
|16,104
|Interest expense
|(47,068
|)
|-
|(55,250
|)
|-
|Accretion expense (Note 14)
|(33,005
|)
|-
|(33,005
|)
|-
|Impairment of K1CK assets (Note 20)
|-
|-
|-
|(207,500
|)
|Foreign exchange gain
|37,142
|10,421
|26,851
|21,902
|(45,184
|)
|26,525
|(73,453
|)
|(169,494
|)
|Net loss for the period before taxes
|(1,694,420
|)
|(3,813,887
|)
|(3,392,415
|)
|(4,973,981
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(319,713
|)
|(735
|)
|(327,775
|)
|(735
|)
|Net loss for the period
|(2,014,133
|)
|(3,814,622
|)
|(3,720,190
|)
|(4,974,716
|)
|Other comprehensive (loss) income
|Gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations
|(103,095
|)
|(2,357
|)
|95,365
|(12,909
|)
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|$
|(2,117,228
|)
|$
|(3,816,979
|)
|$
|(3,624,825
|)
|$
|(4,987,625
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to:
|Shareholders of the Company
|(2,115,269
|)
|(4,181,056
|)
|(3,773,891
|)
|(5,341,150
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|101,136
|366,434
|53,701
|366,434
|Net loss for the period
|(2,014,133
|)
|(3,814,622
|)
|(3,720,190
|)
|(4,974,716
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Shareholders of the Company
|(2,218,364
|)
|(4,183,413
|)
|(3,678,526
|)
|(5,354,059
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|101,136
|366,434
|53,701
|366,434
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|(2,117,228
|)
|(3,816,979
|)
|(3,624,825
|)
|(4,987,625
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per common share
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|70,375,651
|43,290,103
|65,886,490
|41,775,338
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.