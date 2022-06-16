Endocrine Testing Product Market Research Report 2022

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endocrine Testing Product Market, by Product Type, by Technology, by Test Type, by Disease Indication, by End User and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market players are engaged in launching new products for endocrine testing products, this is expected to increase the growth of the global endocrine testing products, over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2018, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics launched VITROS XT 7600 Integrated System, at the 2018 American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, held in U.S. It has applications in cardiology, infectious diseases, and endocrinology.
Key players are focusing on inorganic activities such as partnerships, this is expected to increase the growth of the global endocrine testing products market, over the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, Hackensack Meridian Health, an integrated health care network in New Jersey, U.S. and Quest Diagnostics, entered into a partnership, in order to increase the quality and value of diagnostic services provided to patients and their doctors. Under the partnership agreement, Quest Diagnostics will look after all the laboratory operations and also perform reference testing for around 11 Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals under the long-term full laboratory management partnership agreement.
Moreover, in 2016, Sysmex Corporation and Siemens Healthcare Laboratory Diagnostics extended their partnership through the year 2020. Both the companies are indulged in supply, distributorship, and sales and partnership agreement for hemostasis products including analyzers.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global endocrine testing products market, provides market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players
- It profiles leading players in the global endocrine testing products market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global endocrine testing products market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global endocrine testing products market
Company Profiles
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies
- BioMerieux S.A.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Danaher Corporation
- DiaSorin S.p.A.
- Immunodiagnostic Systems
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)
- Fujirebio, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics
- Sysmex Corporation
- MP Biomedicals
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Meridian Life Science, Inc.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Endocrine Testing Products Market, By Product Type:
- Instruments/Analyzers
- Consumables
Global Endocrine Testing Products Market, By Technology:
- Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry
- Immunoassay
- Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibody
- Electrochemical/Biosensor (Sensor)
- Clinical Chemistry
Global Endocrine Testing Products Market, By Test Type:
- Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH)
- Calcitonin
- Calcium
- Cortisol
- Catecholamine
- Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate (DHEA-S)
- Estradiol
- Follicle Stimulating Hormone
- Growth Hormone
- Luteinizing Hormone
- Prolactin
- Progesterone
- Testosterone
- Thyroid Stimulating Hormone
- Vitamin D
- Others
Global Endocrine Testing Products Market, By Disease Indication:
- Adrenal Insufficiency and Addison Disease
- Bone Disorders
- Cancer (Tumor)
- Infertility
- Renal Diseases
- Metabolic (Including Diabetes) and Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Pituitary Disorders
- Thyroid Disease
- Others
Global Endocrine Testing Products Market, By End User:
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Satellite Laboratories
- Commercial Labs
- Home Care Settings
- Ambulatory Care Centers
Global Endocrine Testing Products Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia
- India
- China
- Japan
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4358i6
