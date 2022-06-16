Endocrine Testing Product Market Research Report 2022

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endocrine Testing Product Market, by Product Type, by Technology, by Test Type, by Disease Indication, by End User and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market players are engaged in launching new products for endocrine testing products, this is expected to increase the growth of the global endocrine testing products, over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2018, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics launched VITROS XT 7600 Integrated System, at the 2018 American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, held in U.S. It has applications in cardiology, infectious diseases, and endocrinology.



Key players are focusing on inorganic activities such as partnerships, this is expected to increase the growth of the global endocrine testing products market, over the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, Hackensack Meridian Health, an integrated health care network in New Jersey, U.S. and Quest Diagnostics, entered into a partnership, in order to increase the quality and value of diagnostic services provided to patients and their doctors. Under the partnership agreement, Quest Diagnostics will look after all the laboratory operations and also perform reference testing for around 11 Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals under the long-term full laboratory management partnership agreement.



Moreover, in 2016, Sysmex Corporation and Siemens Healthcare Laboratory Diagnostics extended their partnership through the year 2020. Both the companies are indulged in supply, distributorship, and sales and partnership agreement for hemostasis products including analyzers.



