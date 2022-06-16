OverActive Media and TD Bank Group Expand Sponsorship with Multi-Year, Multi-Million Dollar Agreement

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) (“OverActive” or the “Company”), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans, announced the renewal and expansion of their agreement with TD Bank Group (“TD”) for an additional five years of sponsorship.



TD is the Official Bank of OverActive and OverActive's two Canadian professional esports teams – Toronto Ultra and Toronto Defiant – and has been collaborating with the Company in the gaming space for over two years. The sponsorship extension helps to unlock meaningful ways to engage and connect with customers and esports fans.

“We’re extremely excited to extend our relationship with TD. The long-term commitment to our business and the expanded scope of the sponsorship will help us to collectively elevate and deliver unique fan experiences across our Toronto teams in the coming years,” said Tyler Keenan, Senior Vice-President, Partnerships & Revenue, OverActive Media. “Together, we see a path to continuing to build fandom and community amongst passionate esports fans across Canada.”

The expanded sponsorship agreement between OverActive and TD addresses the following elements for 2022:

Activation at both the Toronto Ultra Major III Tournament which took place from June 2 to 5, 2022 and the Toronto Defiant Summer Showdown scheduled for September 8 to 11, 2022.

A remodel of the TD Player Lounge at OverActive’s headquarters to provide an elevated experience for the Toronto Ultra and Toronto Defiant – in addition to the esports community at fan-facing events hosted at OverActive’s facility.

The return of Toronto Defiant’s Fan Appreciation Weekend in August, which provides an opportunity to thank the team’s dedicated fanbase with a watch party hosted at the TD Player Lounge where Toronto Defiant will face off against the Vancouver Titans.

The launch of Canadian Overwatch Fest in collaboration with Toronto Defiant, a fan-centric weekend that celebrates the importance and diversity of the Overwatch community in Canada.

Integration into Toronto Ultra and Toronto Defiant matches on the global Call of Duty and Overwatch League YouTube broadcasts, the creation of custom content and product placement opportunities.



"TD is proud to work together again with OverActive to help build on the momentum across esports and to help amplify the fan experience for the Toronto Ultra and Toronto Defiant," said Michael Armstrong, Vice-President, Brand & Corporate Sponsorships, TD. "We look forward to continuing to engage with fans and customers in the gaming community and helping to sustain a sense of connectedness across esports platforms for the next generation of gamers."

This multi-year agreement coincides with the continued growth of esports and the gaming ecosystem as a whole. According to game data firm Newzoo’s “Global Esports and Live Streaming Market Report 2022,” gaming’s livestream audience hit more than 810 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to 1.41 billion by 2025. The same report also estimates that there are 261.2 million fans who tune into an esports event at least once a month.1

For more information, please contact:

Leah Gaucher, Director, PR & Communications, OverActive Media

(647) 924-2614

lgaucher@oam.gg

Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

(416) 995-8651

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of OverActive with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding: (a) OverActive’s anticipated VALORANT team; and (b) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead OverActive management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although OverActive believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the OverActive. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with extensive government regulation; the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets; and risk factors set out in OverActive’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of OverActive and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although OverActive has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. OverActive does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) VALORANT Regional League France: Revolution, operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Newzoo: Esports revenues will hit $1.38B in 2022 (sportsbusinessjournal.com)



