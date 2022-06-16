FourKites Continues Unprecedented Momentum in Europe with 148% Year-over-Year Growth

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading real-time supply chain visibility platform FourKites® today announced that it has outpaced its annual growth targets in the European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) markets, achieving 148% growth in shipments over the last 12 months. The number of customers tracking loads with FourKites in EMEA has grown by 59% in the last 12 months, while the number of carriers tracking shipments has grown by 55% in the same period.



“Over the last year, we’ve invested heavily in Europe — in our team, our partners, our products and our customers. Today’s complex supply chains require global, end-to-end visibility, and the region is vital to global trade,” says FourKites CEO and founder, Mathew Elenjickal. “We’re seeing that investment reflected by our accelerated growth metrics over the last year.”

Some of FourKites’ most recent customer additions in the region include Barilla Group, Beyond Meat, Cardinal Health, Haworth, LyondellBasell, McCain Foods, Roehm, Rove Concepts and Yamaha Motors.

Local investment pays off

In January 2022, FourKites acquired German supply chain visibility provider NIC-place , the market leader in supply chain visibility software solutions specifically designed for transport companies, carriers and logistics service providers. The acquisition created the largest multimodal carrier network in Europe, serving global shippers with the most comprehensive end-to-end global supply chain visibility platform.

In addition, over the last few months, FourKites has been investing in its local teams with seasoned industry veterans to build the infrastructure needed to support its growing European network. Recent senior-level hires include:

Jeroen Peijnenburg, Enterprise Account Director, Southern Europe, will lead FourKites’ supply chain visibility operations across the region. He has spent several years in leadership positions within global, asset-owning carriers and logistics service providers.





Nicu Ciontea, Carrier Manager, based in Amsterdam, will increase carrier support across Europe. Until recently, Nicu led the carrier sales team at CH Robinson in Amsterdam.





Nicholas Mellings, Enterprise Account Director EMEA will lead FourKites’ UK Sales team. Nicholas brings 30 years of experience in the transport and logistics industry, and spent the last five years working for Transporeon.





Katja van Trigt, Senior Director Talent & Development EMEA, comes to FourKites with an enviable record having worked at American Express, Bausch & Lomb and Infoblox.



New offices

FourKites continued building its European presence with the addition of new offices. The company has opened a larger European headquarters in Amsterdam; a new office in Munich serving the pivotal German market; and has increased its presence in Poland to serve the Eastern European carrier market.

“To support our growing network of European shippers and carriers, we have taken the steps necessary to ensure we have a strong local presence, with highly specialized knowledge of the European market,” added Elenjickal. “Europe is rapidly seizing the benefits of supply chain visibility. European businesses are finding that FourKites’ approach is a natural fit with their current needs, and that synergy is what’s creating more transparency, collaboration and resilience in global supply chains.”

“Digitization is an important step in Dow’s journey toward the implementation of an end-to-end supply chain visibility strategy,” said Kevin Nielen, Logistics Leader, Dow Chemical. “Our strategic partnership with FourKites enables us to digitize and move away from a manual way of working to an integrated technology platform workflow.”

About FourKites

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2.5 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching more than 200 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitise their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,000 of the world’s most recognised brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/ .

