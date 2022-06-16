Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market Report (2022 to 2030) - by Application and Region

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Dodecanedioic acid is a chemical compound made from butadiene through a chemical reaction in multiple stages. Butadiene is first transformed into a cyclotrimerisation cycle into cyclododecatriene. It is then transformed to dodecanedioic acid by process of hydrogenation led by air exposure to a combination of ethanol and ketone in the existence of boric acid at high temperatures. In the final step, this mixture is oxidized further by nitric acid.

A new yeast-based method for generating dodecanedioic acid is being developed. This would be a low-cost method. Dodecanedioic acid is a solid with a slight odour at room temperature. It is utilized in the production of compounds like polyester.

There are no consumer applications for the chemical. It is employed in the manufacture of toothbrushes, cosmetics, adhesives, coatings, paints, lubricants, automotive parts, fragrances, pharmaceuticals, fuel line tubing, etc. The chemical also has laboratory usages. Dodecanedioic acid is used as a raw material for synthetic musk fragrances and a variety of organic synthesis processes. It is also used as a rust preventive agent in cutting oil.



In addition, rise in automotive industry across the globe is driving the global dodecanedioic acid market growth. For instance, according to a data published by India Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian Government export promotion agency, in December 2021, Indian automotive industry (including component manufacturing) is expected to reach Rs. 16.16-18.18 trillion (US$ 251.4-282.8 billion) by 2026.



Market Dynamics

Bio-based DDDA is predicted to replace a significant part of the demand for and use of petroleum-derived DDDA in the forthcoming years. Nonetheless, resin production is expected to remain the main application area for bio-DDDA in the forecast period. The rise of the U.S. and Canada as textile centers is expected to accelerate the penetration of resin production bases, resulting in profitable potential for dodecanedioic acid.



Furthermore, increase in demand for zero volatile organic compounds paints is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market players over the forecast period.



For instance, according to data published by the American Coatings Association (ACA), a voluntary, nonprofit trade association, in February 2020, the Asia Pacific region represents 53% of the volume and 47% of the value of the global coatings industry. China represents 60% of the entire coatings volume of APAC, which is clearly the most important coatings producer and user in the region, with India (18% of regional volume) being the second.



The market in Europe is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period owing to growing powder coatings production in economies such as Russia, Italy, etc. Europe is a prominent region for the dodecanedioic acid market. An increase in the use of dodecanedioic acid in nylon, engineering plastics, and painting materials is contributing to the market growth in Germany.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global dodecanedioic acid market, and provides market size (US$ Million and Kilotons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global dodecanedioic acid market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include BEYO Chemical Co., Ltd., Cathay Biotech Inc., Chemceed, Evonik Industries AG, Haihang Industry, Selleck Chemicals, Serena Chemicals, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and UBE Industries, Ltd.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global dodecanedioic acid market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, extruded aluminum profiles manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global dodecanedioic acid market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Country/Region

Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Market Trends

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

4. Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19)Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Segment Trends

Resins

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Powder Coatings

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Adhesives

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Lubricants

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Others (Pharmaceutical, Fragrance, etc.)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

6. Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region 2021, 2025, and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Region 2022 - 2030

North America

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2021, 2025 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2022 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2021, 2025 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2022 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2021, 2025 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2022 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

By Country

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2021, 2025 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2022 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

By Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2021, 2025 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2022 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

By Country

GCC

Rest of Middle East

Africa

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2021, 2025 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2022 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

By Country/Region

Northern Africa

Central Africa

South Africa

7. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

BEYO Chemical Co., Ltd.

Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Cathay Biotech Inc.

Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Chemceed

Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Evonik Industries AG

Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Haihang Industry

Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Selleck Chemicals

Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Serena Chemicals

Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

UBE Industries, Ltd.

Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

