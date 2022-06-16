SKY Perfect JSAT Jointly with Kratos Awarded Contract to Build C-band Spectrum Monitoring Facility for the Japan Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it was awarded a contract to build a state-of-the-art C-band Geostationary Orbit (GSO) Satellite Spectrum Monitoring Facility. Kratos is implementing this solution as part of a joint project with Japan’s main satellite operator, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (SKY Perfect JSAT), for the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) in Japan.



The system will address MIC’s need to implement a new location for spectrum monitoring, protected from 5G interference, that will help in assuring the spectrum and reducing the potential for signal congestion, RF interference and illegal usage. Kratos is working closely with SKY Perfect JSAT, the prime contractor who is coordinating with the Japanese government to implement the project and to host the C-band antennas.

Kratos hardware and software products incorporated in this turnkey integrated ground system include Monics® for spectrum monitoring, satID® for geolocation of satellite transmitters, Compass® for network Monitor & Control (M&C), Geomon for ITU missions automation and a big data analysis platform for ground system analytics. This platform will enable operators to collect performance data across ground systems and use business intelligence to analyze satellite measurements from both regulatory and technical perspectives. These products and solutions will be integrated with Kratos antennas covering C frequency band to provide an end-to-end management solution.

“Increasing space traffic continues to impact spectrum reliability worldwide,” said Susumu Fujimoto, President of Kratos Communications Japan. “Kratos will help the MIC and regulators around the globe to minimize interference, check licensing and assure the spectrum. The MIC’s new spectrum monitoring facility will enable the delivery of reliable, interference-free licensed satellite services.”

Kratos has worked with numerous government spectrum regulators around the world to build advanced spectrum monitoring solutions. Kratos offers comprehensive turnkey capabilities and a broad portfolio of products for end-to-end ground operations including networks, RF management, and Space Domain Awareness (SDA) from office locations around the globe.

About SKY Perfect JSAT

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation is Asia’s largest satellite operator with a fleet of 16 satellites, and Japan’s only provider of both multi-channel pay TV broadcasting and satellite communications services. SKY Perfect JSAT delivers a broad range of entertainment through the “SKY PerfecTV!” platform, the most extensive in Japan with a total of approximately 3 million subscribers. SKY Perfect JSAT’s satellite communications services, which cover Asia, Indian Ocean, Middle East, Pacific Ocean and North America, play a vital role in supporting communications infrastructures for mobile backhaul, government, aviation, maritime, oil & gas and disaster recovery. For more information, visit its corporate website (https://www.skyperfectjsat.space/en/) and Space Business website (https://www.skyperfectjsat.space/jsat/en/).

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

