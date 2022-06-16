Magnite Expands Measurement and Attribution Program to Bring Currency Optionality to Programmatic CTV

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced it has certified Comscore, iSpot, Nielsen, Innovid, and VideoAmp across its CTV inventory to simplify measurement activation and facilitate more transparent programmatic transactions between buyers and sellers.



As TV consumption shifts from linear to digital, the industry is reconfiguring how to plan, transact, and optimize premium video advertising across all screens. Measurement firms are investing heavily in technologies to help buyers and sellers solve for fragmentation. Magnite’s expanded integrations with these emerging currency providers will give CTV buyers and sellers greater flexibility and choice in the solutions at their disposal to facilitate the value exchange.

“CTV advertising operates on many different currencies today - from self-reported audience impressions to third-party outcome-based guarantees,” said Kristen Williams, SVP, Strategic Partnerships at Magnite. “Magnite works with a variety of measurement and attribution experts to provide our clients with a range of solutions to transact. Without a standardized form of measurement at play, Magnite’s role as an independent technology platform is to enable easy activation of any measurement solution that brings greater transparency to TV transactions while building trust across our diverse client base.”

“GroupM is testing a number of different currency providers and it’s essential for these solutions to be embedded within existing workflows,” said Bharad Ramesh, Executive Director, Research & Investment Analytics at GroupM. “Magnite’s integrations with a range of providers will help us remain flexible as we evaluate various measurement services for transactional use-cases. Our ability to plan, transact, and optimize interoperably will help us collaborate with supply partners more effectively and deliver better results for our clients.”

