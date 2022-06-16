Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (GBP): Requisition of Extraordinary General Meeting

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited

a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 45582

(the “Company”)

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493002XNM3W9D6DF327

Requisition of Extraordinary General Meeting

The Board of directors announces that on Friday, 10 June, 2022, notice was served on the Company at its registered office by Mr Emmanuel Gavaudan, requiring the Board to convene a general meeting of the Company to consider the appointment of two additional directors nominated by him.

Mr Gavaudan is the holder of 1,500,000 Euro Shares, a principal of the Company’s Investment Manager and a member of the “Concert Party”, being the Investment Manager, together with persons considered to be acting in concert with the Investment Manager. As at 31 March, 2022, the Concert Party owned 28.09% of the Company’s issued share capital.

As stated in the Company’s annual financial report for the year ended 31 December, 2021, following a formal evaluation of the Board, the directors are satisfied that the current mix of skills and experience on the Board is appropriate to the requirements of the Company.

The Board has however been advised by Guernsey legal counsel that the notice of requisition is valid and will therefore on or before 1 July 2022 be issuing a notice convening an extraordinary general meeting for the purpose of considering the proposed appointment of the two additional directors. In the meantime the Board will consult with shareholders to seek their views on these proposed appointments.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

16 June 2022

