Minnesota-Based Energy Consulting Firm JIT Services Rebrands as Sagiliti

MINNEAPOLIS, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast-growing energy and sustainability consulting firm JIT Services, Inc. (JIT) today unveiled a new brand and name. Going forward, the company will now do business as Sagiliti. Watch this video to see the new Sagiliti brand.

Founded in 1991, Sagiliti provides energy and sustainability consulting, rate optimization services, utility bill processing, and more, helping everyone from Fortune 500 companies to multifamily housing developers lower their carbon footprint and save money.

"Our customers are seeing tremendous value by working with us to advance sustainability and equity goals. We're proving that these steps are not only good for our world, but they're also good for business," said Sagiliti Chairman and CEO Ravi Norman. "Now is the moment to reposition our company in alignment with these values and the opportunity ahead."

Initial elements of Sagiliti's brand evolution include a new logo, new brand colors and a new brand purpose statement, "Sage advice. Agile utility data."

The company has more than two decades of experience in the fast-growing utility and energy consulting sector. Today, the certified Minority Business Enterprise creates value for multisite utility users throughout North America in the commercial, industrial, multifamily and nonprofit sectors, including several Fortune 500 companies and some of the largest national multifamily owners. Sagiliti will continue to add value for its clients through expanded digital offerings, real-time monitoring solutions, energy procurement support and other full-service solutions.

"While our name is changing, our commitment to helping our clients turn data into action on behalf of people, planet and profit is unwavering," said Sagiliti President Mike Menzel.

About Sagiliti

Sagiliti is a growing team of sustainability stewards who convert data into action that positively impacts people, planet and profit on behalf of their clients. From sustainability consulting to rate optimization services to utility bill processing to owner's representation/project management services, Sagiliti helps everyone from Fortune 500 companies to affordable housing developers lower their carbon footprint and save money. A Corporate Plus National Minority Supplier Development Council-certified Minority Business Enterprise, the company has been minority owned since its founding in 1991. To learn more, visit Sagiliti.com.

