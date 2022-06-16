Jobsite NuuWork launches and calls for an end to hiring systems as we know them

ATLANTA, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promising to be the job board and hiring site for “people who don’t want real* jobs”, NuuWork announces the opening of its virtual doors to both job seekers looking for a new way to find fulfilling and fair work in today’s employment landscape, and companies hoping to acquire quality talent. The jobsite will especially focus on project-based work in tech and new and emerging services catering to the exponentially expanding field of e-commerce businesses needing support on everything from social media to lead generation.



With a plan to leave traditional and antiquated hiring practices behind for good, NuuWork has modernized every part of the job seeking journey. Gone are the days of sifting through faceless resumes, applicants and those posting projects must provide video answers to guided questions. The company also aims to put job applicants - who use the service for free - in the driver’s seat, allowing them to match with companies that are aligned to their values and create work on their own terms.

Says founder Shannan Monson, “The 9-to-5—established almost 100 years ago—is dead. It’s time for companies to read the virtual room. The new economy is digitally native and hiring should be too. NuuWork is the future of hiring.

Ask any hiring manager what it’s like to find middle skilled, conscientious talent today and they’ll tell you how hard it is. NuuWork is meeting talent where they live - on their phones. The future of work is evolving around us in real-time. NuuWork was created to connect that new economy.”

Once users start a profile within NuuWork, they create a video resume that showcases their skills, values, and knowledge. The platform will then match talent with companies that have projects that are innovative and tech-first.

Those hoping to make a change professionally while using NuuWork will soon find career advancing content and advice on the site, ranging from salary negotiation support to technology tips and education.

