Bionano Genomics Announces Participation at the European Association for Cancer Research (EACR) Congress 2022 Featuring OGM Applications for Cancer Research

Bionano will exhibit its solutions relevant to cancer research: the Saphyr ® system, NxClinical™ software and expert laboratory services





system, NxClinical™ software and expert laboratory services A corporate satellite presentation by Alicia Bertolotti, Bionano, Dr. Sylvia Genovese, Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, and Dr. Juan Díaz-Martín, Institute of Biomedicine of Sevilla (IBiS), will cover the use of OGM for clinical research applications in solid tumor analysis





3 poster presentations will illustrate the application of Bionano’s OGM solutions, one each in solitary fibrous tumors, Clear Cell Sarcoma (CCS), and neuroendocrine tumor research

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced its participation at the European Association for Cancer Research (EACR) 2022 Congress with scientific and poster presentations highlighting the application of OGM for solid tumor analysis and cancer research.

EACR 2022 is a four-day congress dedicated to basic, preclinical, and translational cancer research. EACR sessions will take place June 20-23, 2022 in Seville, Spain. Bionano will exhibit all of its solutions relevant to cancer research, including the Saphyr system, NxClinical software, and expert laboratory services. The latest version of NxClinical software, version 6.2, includes integrated genomic scar analysis for homologous recombination deficiency (HRD). This feature provides a comprehensive, consistent, and automated analysis of biomarkers from next-generation sequencing (NGS) and microarray data that can help clinical researchers stratify therapeutic response across multiple tumor types.

A corporate satellite session, titled “See More, Know More: Bionano Helps You Go Deeper in the Understanding of Your Complex Samples,” will feature genomics researchers highlighting use of OGM in solid tumor analysis. Alicia Bertolotti from Bionano will present an overview of OGM’s capabilities in high sensitivity structural variation (SV) detection for cancer research. Dr. Sylvia Genovese from Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital will present on the use of OGM as part of a comprehensive strategy for detection of pediatric central nervous system (CNS) tumors. Dr. Juan Díaz-Martín from Institute of Biomedicine of Sevilla (IBiS) will present on research into SV detection for Ewing sarcoma (ES) prognostic markers.

Scientific presentations and poster sessions from Bionano and collaborators include:

Room Title Presenter Presented Auditorium 2 + 3 See More, Know More: Bionano Helps You Go Deeper in the Understanding of Your Complex Samples Bertolotti A., Genovese S., Díaz-Martín J. June 22, 2022

14:00-14:45 CEST Poster Title Author Presented Session 1 Exploring the Role of Endoglin in the Aggressiveness of Ewing Sarcoma and Clear Cell Sarcoma Amaral A. June 21, 2022

10:15-18:00 CEST Session 1 Optical Genome Mapping: Unravelling the Genomic Landscape of Solitary Fibrous Tumor Salguero-Aranda C. June 21, 2022

10:15-18:00 CEST Session 2 Whole-genome Optical Mapping Reveals a Complex Genetic Architecture Involving Translocations in Pheochromocytomas Manakova J. June 22, 2022

10:15-18:00 CEST





More details on the conference can be found here.



“We believe the information covered in these EACR presentations demonstrates the ongoing progress of OGM becoming an essential tool in the arsenal of cancer researchers,” commented Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano. “These presentations point to the continued expansion of OGM into clinical research applications for solid tumor analysis and hematological malignancies where we believe OGM has the potential to deliver significant advantages to clinicians relative to the current standard of care.”

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services, and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company

also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view.

For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com , www.lineagen.com or www.biodiscovery.com

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “can,” “believe,” “potential,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the ability of OGM and NxClinical software to offer useful clinical research applications for solid tumor analysis and hematological malignancies or deliver significant advantages relative to the current standard of care. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements to existing technologies; the inability of OGM or NxClinical software to offer useful clinical research applications for solid tumor analysis and hematological malignancies or delivery advantages relative to the current standard of care; future study results contradicting the results reported in the presentations given and posters made available at EACR 2022 Congress; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

+1 (858) 366-3243

amy@juniper-point.com