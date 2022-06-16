ReliaQuest GreyMatter joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

TAMPA, Fla., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReliaQuest, a force multiplier of security operations, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) . MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats.



"With digital transformation driving migration to Microsoft Azure, it becomes even more critical to have a unified view across an organization’s security infrastructure," said Brian Foster, ReliaQuest Chief Product Officer. “Now, with added support for Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, ReliaQuest GreyMatter extends visibility across the Microsoft ecosystem. GreyMatter unifies detection, investigation and response to drive security effectiveness and cyber resilience, while allowing the customer to integrate Microsoft Security products at the pace that best suits their organization.”

This collaboration makes it easy for Microsoft customers - whether on premises or in one or more clouds - to ingest data and automate actions across any vendor solution. GreyMatter, coupled with deep security operations expertise, expedites threat detection and response. This drives greater effectiveness of existing investments including the correlation capabilities of Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

GreyMatter contextualizes threat research, collective customer intelligence, and over 40 open source and commercial security data feeds to create a comprehensive, actionable view of existing and emerging threats. ReliaQuest will continue to invest in GreyMatter’s capabilities to integrate with the Microsoft 365 security suite, furthering the ReliaQuest mission to “Make Security Possible.”

“Microsoft Intelligent Security Association members, like ReliaQuest, leverage Microsoft’s security products to better defend against cyber security threats with identity and access management, threat protection, information protection and security management,” said Rob Lefferts, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Defender.

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest, the force multiplier of security operations, increases visibility, reduces complexity, and manages risk with its cloud native security operations platform, GreyMatter. ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter is built on an XDR architecture and delivered as a service anywhere in the world, anytime of the day, by bringing together telemetry from tools and applications across cloud, on-premises and hybrid cloud architectures.

Hundreds of Fortune 1000 organizations trust ReliaQuest to operationalize security investments, ensuring teams focus on the right problems while closing visibility and capability gaps to proactively manage risk and accelerate initiatives for the business. ReliaQuest is a private company headquartered in Tampa, Fla., with multiple global locations. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com .